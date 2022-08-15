Recently, Republicans have had cold political waters doused on their faces.
They stood by, turning their thumbs down repeatedly, while their fellow Senate Democrats unanimously passed the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.
The only contribution Senate Republicans made to the legislation was forcing Democrats to strip a measure calling for price caps on the sale of insulin at $35, for people buying it through their non-Medicare insurance.
Good for those Republicans. They can now campaign on the fact that many Americans with diabetes won’t be able to get a break in their medication costs – thanks to them.
Besides, the new legislation doesn’t say a single thing about what Republicans hold dearest to their hearts.
There wasn’t a single sentence in it about restricting the teaching of (non-existent) Critical Race Theory to bisexual, transgender Mr. Potato Heads.
What a shame!
Republicans didn’t have much of a chance to run around to the Sunday morning news shows so they could cry their crocodile tears about those mean, old Democrats not letting them water down that new bill.
The following morning, all political heck broke out. (I don’t feel comfortable cussin’ here)
FBI agents took a tour through the bowels of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago vaults (or something), and they walked out with 12 boxes of what might be some of Trump’s presidential papers.
I’m not passing any judgment on whether there is, or whether there ain’t incriminating bundles of top-secret stuff.
(I don’t curse. But I do use poor grammar from time to time)
This is about the unnecessary Republican outrage that followed the news that Mar-a-Lago had been surrounded by G-men.
Nearly immediate outrage.
You’d be hard-pressed to find many Republicans who’d admit the events of Jan. 6, 2021, were part of an insurrection.
But remove a few boxes from under Donald Trump’s nose, and...
Within hours of the word getting out (Trump put it out himself) that the FBI had arrived at Mar-a-Lago, Republicans came out of the woodwork to blame President Biden, his attorney general – Merrick Garland – and Trump’s FBI appointee – Chris Wray – of damaging America forever.
That couldn’t have been funnier.
Fox News guest Joe Concha went into a four-minute rant about the supposedly “partisan B.S.” the execution of a search warrant by the FBI is – until he was stopped, then reminded that the director of the FBI (I said this a couple of paragraphs ago) was appointed by Donald Trump.
There was grumpy old Lou Dobbs who claimed that “The FBI and the Department of Justice have ruthlessly violated the Constitution and law in America.”
That search warrant, by all accounts, was legally obtained from a judge, and duly carried out by federal law enforcement personnel. When Dobbs made that ridiculous statement, he had no idea it could have violated the Constitution.
He was just pouting out loud.
Some folks seemed to be very serious-minded about the FBI’s activities that day.
That is until they opened their mouths.
Political grouch Dinesh D’Souza, who has a long history of throwing political hissy fits, first claimed, “The Biden administration is rapidly devolving into a Third World junta. (That’s a rather moderate assessment for D'Souza). Then D'Souza did what D’Souza does – all the time.
“First they steal the 2020 election...”
See what I mean?
He somehow found a way to stick his bogus claims of a stolen 2020 presidential election into something that had nothing to do with it.
Former Trump press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders actually sounded reasonable when she responded.
“When you’re attacking FBI agents because you’re under criminal investigation, you’re losing,” she said.
What may seem like she was attacking her old boss was something altogether different.
That’s what she said in November of 2016 about Hillary Clinton – just before that presidential election.
Here’s what she said about the raid on Mar-a-Lago.
“If you’re not yet appalled by the total abuse of power from Democrats in Washington, you’re not paying attention,” she tweeted.
She’s as delusional as her old boss, huh?
Edward A. Owens is a multi-Emmy Award winner, former reporter, and anchor for Entertainment Tonight, and 50-year TV news and newspaper veteran. E-mail him at freedoms@bellatlantic.net.
