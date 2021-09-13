Robocaller: “Hello. I’m calling from Card Services.”
Me: “Click!”
Admittedly, I can’t see them, but show of hands: Who just loves getting those kinds of calls?
What about those inquiries about your car’s warranty?
I’m certain nobody’s hand just went up. (If yours did, you can put it down now.)
Robocalls have become America’s Public Enemy No. 1.
Sadly, for the time being, a whole slew of governmental agencies have been relatively powerless to stop them.
You can always use one of those free apps you can find online to try to block robocalls (Robokiller or Nomorobo are just two of them).
But robocalls still get through.
Or you can buy one of those pricey contraptions that their makers claim will thwart those never-ending calls from crooks on the other ends, hoping to lure you into forking over cash for stuff that you hadn’t even contemplated.
According to the people at Truecaller (a cellphone app), 60 million Americans have fallen prey to phone scammers since last year. That’s 1 in 3 Americans. That means $29.8 billion in real losses.
Many people, including me, have signed onto state and National Do Not Call registries.
Do those registries work?
First, most robocalls are illegal. The people making them don’t care if you’ve signed onto a Do Not Call Registry.
Second, some legitimate telemarketers buy lists of numbers culled from the National Do Not Call Registry.
They’ll pay $69 for a single area code in 2022.
When they buy, you’ll get called, anyway.
In recent years, the most nefarious culprits have resorted to some pretty sleazy tactics.
They know people use caller ID. So, they disguise their calls to make them appear to be from a similar are and exchange as yours.
They’re guessing you’ll probably trust people who call from a similar number.
A couple of years ago, I got a call from myself. It was somebody spoofing my name and number.
There was a time when all we had to worry about was email spam.
There was, and still is, no shortage of internet thieves reaching out to us online, with the hope of reaching into our pockets.
Most of that stuff gets automatically sent to our spam folders. But it still gets through sometimes.
Yet, as persistent as spammers tend to be, they aren’t nearly as maddening as robocallers, with their annoying pitches to try to make us change our electricity providers.
Many of those robocalls come from India. For some reason, those folks seem to believe Americans are easy pickings.
They’ll try to get any tidbit of your personal information, so they can use it to dig into your bank account.
I sometimes answer their questions with nonsense.
Robocaller: “What is the year and make of your car, sir?”
Me: “I have a 1938 Ford Mustang Bus.”
Robocaller: “Click.”
That’s usually followed by Mrs. Owens telling me to, “Stop that!”
At this point, I have an apology to make.
This is about more than just people getting their hands on your cash.
There are also people plotting political skullduggery out there.
There are a couple of well-known right-wing aficionados of our most recent former president Donald J. Trump.
Jack Burkman and Jacob Wohl are famous for their shady political activism.
Now they’re the subject of several criminal and civil complaints because of their alleged robocalling activities before the 2020 presidential election.
Investigators claim that their organization robocalled as many as 85,000 people in a number of battleground states.
Those calls focused on Black voters, by claiming that if they used mail-in ballots, they’d be subjected to having their private information used by police departments so that they could track them down for outstanding warrants.
And that the same information could be used by credit card companies to have them collect for outstanding debts.
None of it was true.
Now the FCC has proposed that Burkman and Wohl pay a $5.1 million fine.
India’s robocallers want our money. Worse, some Americans want to upend our democracy.
Disgusting.
Edward A. Owens is a multi-Emmy Award winner, former reporter, and anchor for Entertainment Tonight, and 40-year TV news and newspaper veteran. E-mail him at freedoms@bellatlantic.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.