First things first.
I have a correction to make.
In my column about my love of high school basketball last week, I talked about how the Raider Dozen (Uniontown High School’s spirited pep band) would start playing “Sweet Georgia Brown” as the Red Raider basketball team came on to the court.
I was wrong.
Tom George, one of Uniontown’s legendary band directors of the 1970s, reminded me it was really “When the Saints Go Marching In,” that the Raider Dozen played.
My mistake.
I’ll try harder.
Unlike some people who balk at learning facts, I don’t mind admitting I’m wrong.
Not like some twice-impeached, disgraced one-term presidents.
There I go again – letting my “Trump Derangement Syndrome” get the best of me.
That’s what some people claim I have because I’m quick to point out the utter ridiculousness of the nation’s 45th (man-baby) president.
Mrs. Owens frequently reminds me that the news media is forever making Trump more important than he really is. That the nonstop Trump coverage should probably stop. Well, I tell Mrs. Owens, “Then write your own darned (I don’t use the word darned) columns then.”
I get her point.
But I’d ask, who has the worst case of “Trump Derangement Syndrome?"
TRUMP!
He alone thinks about himself more than any other living human being. He’s his own hero. His only savior.
From time to time, the news media does other stuff.
Although, there’s a tendency to chronicle Mr. Trump’s many misadventures.
His recent dinner with the antisemite formally known as Kanye West and that well-known white supremacist – Nick Fuentes – have created a brand-new groundswell of anti-Trump hostility.
The folks on ABC’s “The View” were beside themselves with what some would call “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”
“This is yet another reason why this man should never be allowed to be in a position of power. Not even a crossing guard,” said one of the show’s co-hosts, Sunny Hostin, last Monday.
That was part of a segment that featured 19 mentions of Trump in a matter of a few minutes.
Having a “Derangement Syndrome” named after a president isn’t new.
Democrats complained that Republicans had “Obama Derangement Syndrome,” during his term.
And Republicans complained that Democrats suffered from “Bush Derangement Syndrome” during his term.
So, it’s apparently an equal opportunity “ailment,” I suppose.
But there’s also a new “Trump Derangement” variant.
Trump’s former White House communications director, Anthony Scaramucci, said he suffered from “Trump Fatigue Syndrome” after only a few days in his job.
That appears to be an affliction suffered by a growing number of Republicans.
It’s rather hilarious watching congressional Republicans avoid reporters after Mr. Trump says, or does, something most people would never say or do.
If a reporter does corral one of them, they’ll surely do a verbal tightrope walk or two to steer clear of a subject that could land them in hot water with Trump – by them only telling the truth.
All they’re doing is saying that a former president of the United States should never break bread with a white supremacist, or an antisemite, and then lie about knowing who the white supremacist is. All of that while still hoping to, once again, be the head of government.
Some Republicans are still mum because Trump has such an abundant talent for vengeance.
Others, though, are starting to talk.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, told reporters, “Anyone meeting with people advocating that point of view (antisemitism or white supremacy) in my judgment are highly unlikely to ever be elected president of the United States.”
A little late. But clearly, he’s suffering from “Trump Fatigue Syndrome.”
So are (potential presidential candidates) former vice president Mike Pence, former secretary of state Mike Pompeo, and former New Jersey governor Chris Christie – who have all taken a firm stand against Trump’s recent antics.
That list is continuing to grow with several former hard-wired Trump supporters taking a decidedly dim view of his political future.
They’re all waiting for Trump to fail, so they can get on with their political lives.
Edward A. Owens is a multi-Emmy Award winner, former reporter, and anchor for Entertainment Tonight, and 50-year TV news and newspaper veteran. E-mail him at freedoms@bellatlantic.net.
