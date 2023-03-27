Back when I worked in television in the early 1980s, I reviewed hundreds of movies each year.
I had one fellow walk up to me and say, “I disagree with your review of ...” whatever the movie was.
I asked him if he liked that movie. He told me he hadn’t even seen it. He just wanted to let me know he disagreed with my review of it.
In other words, I’m assuming he didn’t like me.
That’s the life of anybody who happens to throw their opinions into the public square.
Even if some people may go overboard with their hostile criticisms, it goes with the territory.
Having written hundreds of political columns for the Herald-Standard over the years, I’ve certainly had my share of folks who’ve disagreed with and agreed with my opinions.
Some of the emails I get are short and sweet.
In June 2022, “Jim” wrote, “America will not survive Biden.”
Some fellow named “Donnie” wanted to let me know that, “Trump won the 2020 election. Thanks,” in November 2022 – two years after he failed to be reelected.
That email was balanced out by one I got the day before from “Frank,” who wrote: “Just want to compliment you about today's ‘Red Wave’ article as found in the Herald-Standard.”
Last March, the piece I wrote about Fox News’ performance artist Tucker Carlson certainly stuck in the craw of one reader.
“Darrell” just had to email me and say, “Like most political hacks you are going along cherry-picking phrases to fit your narrative.”
Political hackery is a mighty strong accusation. I’ll admit I cherry-pick stuff to fit my narrative. If I cherry-picked stuff that didn’t fit my narrative – there’d be no narrative. Not good.
But “Darrell” continued: “Hope you don’t take this personally (Do you mean when you called me a political hack?), I’m sure you are a fine person. I read all your commentary no matter what the topic. You did write this whole article and didn’t mention Trump once,” he concluded.
There. I got points for not mentioning Donald Trump in that column.
Sometimes sarcasm helps email writers make their points. “James” wrote, “No Hunter laptop or how about Nancy’s gay hubby or sleepy Joe story to start out the year? Dems are all angels.”
I’ll plead guilty to all of those charges. I would never write about any of those things. I won’t spend time satisfying Fox News’ fever dreams.
There are some very nice emails. “John” wrote, “This email should have been sent several years ago. I do enjoy your expertly written columns.”
I don’t know about them being “expertly written.” But I’m certainly thankful “John” enjoys them.
Somebody named “Mark” emailed me to let me know, “You obviously have a high distaste for Donald. That’s OK. Following you for years it is clear you buy into every attempt to take him (and his family) down.”
I don’t agree with “Mark.” Except for how he ended that email. “I will continue to read your articles. Who knows, maybe someday you will show that you are a fair person. BUT (his all caps, not mine) I won’t hold my breath.”
If you’re reading this Mark, or anybody else for that matter, please take a deep breath and let it out. Breathing doesn’t cost anything.
Some fellow named “Joe” or “Joey” has sent me some rather questionable emails.
He looks at my picture, then he blasts away.
He wrote, “I’ll give you a little advice you racist, you seem to be smearing a lot of white people in this column, but you’ve been a racist all your life just like your soul brothers Louis Farrakhan, Jackson, Sharpton, just to name a few.”
But for each of those kinds of emails, there are always those I cherish, like the one from “George” who says he has Ph.D. “Thank you for what you are doing for our area in our local newspaper. We are fortunate to have someone of your caliber and experience writing for the Herald-Standard.”
Edward A. Owens is a multi-Emmy Award winner, former reporter, and anchor for Entertainment Tonight, and 50-year TV news and newspaper veteran. E-mail him at freedoms@bellatlantic.net.
