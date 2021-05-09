There are a lot of things I’d like to become when I grow up.
(Granted, I’m already 72, so I’d better hurry.)
I think I just might become a Republican.
There! I just said it.
The only thing I’d have to avoid is telling the truth.
That’s gotten a few highly recognizable Republicans in big trouble these days.
U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney, Republican from Utah, recently made an appearance at a GOP convention a few days ago. And when the venerable, lifelong Republican began giving his speech, he was called a “traitor,” and a “communist.”
That wasn’t nice.
His immediate response was, “You can boo all you like.”
So, they did.
Then he proceeded to tell the assembled Republican malcontents he’s been a member of their party all of his life.
The boos got even louder.
All of this because he’d voted twice to convict Donald Trump during his two impeachment trials.
That has possibly sent his remaining years in the U.S. Senate into a tailspin.
Republicans don’t seem to like people who think for themselves.
Especially when it comes to thinking in opposition to that former, one-term, twice-impeached president, Donald Trump.
Romney has always been a rather moderate Republican.
Long before he became the senior senator from Utah, he proudly signed a health-care bill that would be, to some extent, the framework for Obamacare, when he was the governor of Massachusetts.
It didn’t matter to those booing Republicans at that Utah gathering that he’d been the party’s standard-bearer against Barack Obama in 2012.
All that mattered to many of them was that he’d voted against Trump.
He’d become a “communist.”
“Communist” is a word that leaps from the mouths of Republicans, when their inner Joe McCarthy oozes to the surface.
But Mr. Romney getting booed and called a communist, is mild compared to the new travails of that heretofore solid Republican Liz Cheney.
She’s Wyoming’s only congressional representative – and a powerful one at that.
Until Trump’s second impeachment, she voted with him 92.9% of the time.
But she made the mistake of joining nine Republicans in the U.S. House to impeach Trump.
That did it.
Even though she was the third highest-ranking Republican in the house, she faced a highly vocal campaign against her in February.
But she survived a vote that would have stripped her of her leadership role by a wide margin.
Yet, Cheney didn’t stop talking.
She’s consistently maintained that Trump’s nonsense about there being voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election is a lie.
That not only crosses Trump, but a recent CNN poll indicates that 100 days into President Biden’s presidency, 70% of Republicans still question his legitimacy.
All of this appears to be a distraction to a political party that would like to devote more time to more substantive issues, like attacking the folks who run Dr. Seuss and Mr. Potato Head.
There’s just not enough time in each day to whine about insignificant stuff, I guess.
None of this is lost on Democrats, who are licking their chops with each signal that there’s a purity test for Republicans – tailor-made to please that unroyal-highness down in Mar-a-Lago.
Nothing could have rubbed him the wrong way more than that now-famous fist-bump between Biden and Cheney the night of Biden’s speech before the Joint Session of Congress on April 28.
It goes without saying, though, that Cheney is no real fan of Biden. She’s never going to agree with 90% of his policies.
But she was openly cordial to him for a moment that night.
That’s all it was.
I’m sure that infuriated many Republicans who see Biden, not as a political adversary, but a bitter enemy.
Politics in Washington has gotten to be that vicious.
This has largely been the residue of Trump’s hold on power, and his inability to give up that power.
Republicans, now, are engaged in a purge of people who don’t think as they do.
I’ll admit I’m no political scientist.
But isn’t that really what communists used to do?
Edward A. Owens is a multi-Emmy Award winner, former reporter, and anchor for Entertainment Tonight, and 40-year TV news and newspaper veteran. Email him at freedoms@bellatlantic.net.
