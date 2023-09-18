“Today, I am directing my House committees to open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden,” announced Republican House Speaker and whipping boy Kevin McCarthy last Tuesday.
Despite the ominous sound of that proclamation, it’s McCarthy’s political career that’s in jeopardy.
He’s out front, appearing to be steadfast in his determination to uncover the criminal misdeeds of Hunter Biden, his Pops – and the entire, so-called, “Biden Crime Family.”
It’s all reminiscent of that 1966 Motown hit by The Marvelettes, “The Hunter Gets Captured by the Game.”
McCarthy has taken a step that could backfire, causing him to become a bigger target of his fellow Republicans than Biden.
He brought it on himself.
Last January, when it took 15 ballots to elevate McCarthy to his speakership, he had to make certain promises – most of which he’s failed to keep.
And when he got his gavel, he knew that all it would take would be a “motion of vacate the chair" from one Republican in the U.S. House to remove him as the House Speaker.
So, firing up an impeachment inquiry is hardly enough to satisfy perpetual Republican malcontents, like Matt Gaetz of Florida.
As soon as McCarthy announced the Biden impeachment inquiry, Gaetz took to the floor of the House to say, in effect, wait just a doggone minute.
He recited a litany of promises McCarthy made to get his vote in January. Hardly any of which have been (or won’t be) included in McCarthy’s agenda moving forward.
There’s simply not enough time to work on those promises since the government is set to shut down on Oct. 1.
It’s all so, well, messy for McCarthy.
In fact, on Sept. 1, he went on record and said he wouldn’t do what he did do on Sept. 12.
“If we move forward with an impeachment inquiry, it would occur through a vote on the floor of the People’s House and not through a declaration by one person,” McCarthy told Breitbart News.
So much for a floor vote. He’s decided to go it alone.
Even if the impeachment inquiry leads to a full-scale impeachment, Republicans don’t have enough votes in the Senate to convict and remove Biden from office. (Sixty-seven votes are needed. Democrats are currently in the majority, making it doubtful that Biden would be convicted and removed.)
All that could happen is what took place when Republicans spent two years trying to sully the public image of that would-be presidential candidate Hillary Clinton back in 2015.
Rep. McCarthy was nearly unknown when he happened to let slip what the real reason for the extended committee hearings into Benghazi had been about.
Especially since the final report on Benghazi concluded that Clinton hadn’t done anything wrong.
“Everybody thought Hillary Clinton was unbeatable, right? But we put together a Benghazi Special Committee, a select committee. What are her numbers today? Her numbers are dropping. Why? 'Cause she’s untrustable,” he stupidly said on camera.
McCarthy let the world know that he thought the substance of the inquiry wasn’t as beneficial as the spectacle of publicly putting Clinton on the hot seat.
Thus, it’s not much of a stretch to consider that some Republicans see the benefits of combining the words “impeachment” with “Biden” in the same sentence for months before the 2024 presidential election.
If that doesn’t work, Republicans could try to impeach Hunter Biden. Or, Jill, or ...
What doesn’t happen is House Republicans discussing real issues these days.
No solutions are being proffered for gas prices, immigration, inflation, or the high cost of prescription drugs – just that seemingly never-ending bluster about the “Biden Crime Family.”
(And of course, that “woke” nonsense)
So far, there has been nothing more than innuendoes that Biden has been involved in some serious and illegal moneymaking schemes.
But when asked for specifics, nobody has been able to pinpoint where the money has gone.
Republicans might do better to impeach everybody, everywhere.
It couldn’t be any worse than what they’ll be doing to the Biden family.
Edward A. Owens is a multi-Emmy Award winner, former reporter, and anchor for Entertainment Tonight, and 50-year TV news and newspaper veteran. E-mail him at freedoms@bellatlantic.net.
