They’re lining up to take on the current president of these United States – “Smokin'" Joe Biden.
There are two Democrats – anti-vaxxer Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and self-help author Marianne Williamson. There’s a third-party candidate – Professor Cornel West.
Republicans, though, are falling all over themselves, getting in line, hoping to become the nominee who’ll face Biden in November of 2024.
According to the Federal Election Commission, as of the start of August, there have been 286 (potential) candidates who’ve filed paperwork to run.
So far, only a small number of them have gained any kind of serious public attention (14 of them to be exact): Donald Trump, Nikki Haley, Doug Burgum, Chris Christie, Larry Elder, Will Hurd, Asa Hutchinson, Mike Pence, Vivek Ramaswamy, Tim Scott, Ron DeSantis, Perry Johnson, Francis Suarez, and Corey Stapleton.
In that crowd, there are six current or former state governors – Haley, Pence, Hutchinson, DeSantis, Christie, and Burgum.
Three Republican candidates have never held any kind of public office: Ramaswamy, Elder, and Johnson.
And, of course, there’s one ex-president, Trump, who is hoping to become the first president to serve non-consecutive terms since Grover Cleveland served his second term in 1892.
As of the end of July, Trump has taken in more than $32 million. That’s the most among Republican candidates. The least has been the $8,253 raised by Stapleton.
That’s probably why you may not have heard of Stapleton until you read this column. He’s short on cash, and therefore, short on attention.
There won’t be 14 candidates on stage for next week’s first Republican presidential debate in Milwaukee. Only eight – Ramaswamy, Scott, DeSantis, Pence, Christie, Burgum, Haley, and Trump – have qualified to take part. So far, Trump hasn’t indicated he’ll join them.
He’s polling so well that he doesn’t seem eager to risk his high poll numbers by having to answer questions in front of a national audience – while standing beside his fellow presidential aspirants who’d fact-check him on the spot.
He seems to be more comfortable flailing away at prosecutors and judges who are holding him to account for his alleged legal indiscretions.
In speech after speech, he hurls insults. He calls special prosecutor Jack Smith a “thug prosecutor.”
He attacks the Fulton County, Georgia, district attorney, Fani Willis (who happens to be Black, and who happens to be investigating him for post-presidential election shenanigans), “a young woman, a young racist in Atlanta,” but for no apparent reason.
There’s no need to take the debate stage if you can fire off cheap shots around the country that won’t get challenged.
Of course, between the time I write this and the time of the debate, Trump may have a change of heart and decide to take part in the debate.
In the meantime, other candidates are trying desperately to out-trump Trump.
DeSantis, whose campaign continues to fizzle, has said he’d “start slitting throats” in the federal bureaucracy on his first day in office.
The loud jaw-drop after that particular promise could be heard nationwide.
Bill Kristol, a staunch conservative, said DeSantis was, “Making a bold play to dominate the maniacal psychopath lane of the Republican primary.”
Ramaswamy avoids common sense when he campaigns.
He claims he wants to raise the automatic voting age to 25. If you want to vote before that, according to Ramaswamy, then join the military.
He also says, without hesitation, that if he’s elected, he’d pardon Trump.
So would Haley. “We can’t keep dealing with this drama,” she says. It all sounds as if she’s auditioning for vice president.
Most of the Republicans seeking the nomination for president are steering clear of attacking Trump.
Some aren’t, though.
Former Congressman Will Hurd spoke at an event where he flatly said, “Trump’s presidential bid is driven by an attempt to stay out of prison and scam his supporters into footing his legal bills.”
Hurd may have been right. But he got roundly booed for his honesty.
Edward A. Owens is a multi-Emmy Award winner, former reporter, and anchor for Entertainment Tonight, and 50-year TV news and newspaper veteran. E-mail him at freedoms@bellatlantic.net.
