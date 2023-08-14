Uniontown, PA (15401)

Today

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy this afternoon. High 78F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 63F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.