Mark Meadows was Donald Trump’s fourth chief of staff.
His job?
While Trump ran his mouth, Meadows ran the White House.
He now has the unenviable task of running through a legal minefield, while trying to avoid getting out of the good graces of his former boss.
So far, he’s losing on both fronts.
His problems began back on Nov. 30, when he agreed to go before that congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.
The very next day, excerpts from Meadows’ upcoming book ("The Chief’s Chief") revealed that Trump had tested positive for COVID-19 (without acknowledging it), just before his first debate with Joe Biden on Sept. 20, 2020.
Trump heard about the excerpts, and he did what he always does when he isn’t made the star of a news development – he called it “fake news.”
Meadows, sensing he was about to be excommunicated from Team Trump, made a beeline to that right-wing station – Newsmax – and he reassessed his book, by also calling it “fake news.”
(Imagine that. He gave his own book a bad review, even before it hit bookshelves.)
Then, Meadows decided he didn’t need any parts of that congressional committee.
He announced he wouldn’t answer any of its questions.
He filed suit against the Jan. 6. committee and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
He has some gall, doesn’t he?
Lots of gall, but little judgment.
His claims of executive privilege being the reason not to testify before the committee don’t stand up to scrutiny.
After he originally agreed to appear before the committee, he sent it 9,000 pages of his texts and emails.
Plus, he was about to release his book, and he’s been all over right-wing television talking about his time in the White House.
He stopped just short of taking the word of his White House experiences door-to-door.
He’s most likely thrown any claims of “privileged communications” with Trump out the window.
And that was before the committee acted.
Committee members started releasing the contents of some of those 9,000 pages – as some sort of shot over the bow.
As the insurrection progressed on Jan. 6, those folks over at Fox News wanted to alert Meadows of the impending doom caused by the rioters.
Brian Kilmeade sent out a plea. “Please get him (Trump) on TV. Destroying everything you have accomplished,” he wrote in a text.
Sean Hannity said what millions of people were thinking while watching the events at the Capitol on their TVs.
“Can he make a statement, ask people to leave the Capital,” he said in a text to Meadows.
Another text, a more troubling one, came from Fox News superstar Laura Ingraham. “Mark, the President needs to tell people in the Capitol to go home. This is hurting all of us,” wrote Ingraham.
You have to wonder what she meant when she wrote, “This is hurting all of us.”
Was she implying that the “us” meant that she was in league with the Trump administration?
Ingraham is the host of a TV show. She isn’t part of any governmental “us,” as far as I know.
But in July, Ingraham took the time on her show to downplay the severity of the insurrection.
“There was certainly a lot of violence. But it was not a terrorist attack. It wasn’t 9/11. It wasn’t the worst thing that happened in America. It wasn’t an insurrection,” she said as if she hadn’t sounded the alarm on Jan. 6.
After the release of the original text messages, committee members were going ahead with their move to hold Meadows in contempt for refusing to appear as requested.
And while holding their hearing, they also announced that amid the text messages from Fox News, they also found communications from members of Congress on that fateful day in January.
An embarrassing development. But not nearly the most embarrassing one.
That took place last Tuesday night when the members of the full House voted 222-208 to hold Meadows in contempt of Congress.
And Meadows caused it all.
Edward A. Owens is a multi-Emmy Award winner, former reporter, and anchor for Entertainment Tonight, and 40-year TV news and newspaper veteran. E-mail him at freedoms@bellatlantic.net.
