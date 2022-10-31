Now that I have your attention – this isn’t really about Mike Tyson.
It’s about something he once said.
He was training for an upcoming fight when, as the story goes, a reporter asked him about his opponent’s plan to beat him.
Tyson responded, “Everybody has a plan until they get punched in the mouth.”
That’s exactly what happened to Liz Truss, the ex-British Prime Minister – just days after she settled into her new job.
She had a “plan” to turbocharge the flagging British economy. That “plan” got punched in the mouth, days after she introduced it.
Consequently, she found herself stepping aside from her job, just 44 days after she stepped into it. (Her campaign for prime minister lasted 58 days)
Truss’ rise, then demise was the second of three British heads of state this year. Boris Johnson resigned under pressure before Truss took the reins.
Now, it's Rishi Sunak who’s in the smoldering hot seat.
He has his work cut out for him.
Truss left the British economy, which was already in chaos, in even more turmoil.
She’d officially become the prime minister when she met with a shockingly frail-looking Queen Elizabeth on Sept. 6.
The queen died just two days later, sending all of Great Britain into mourning for 11 days. And causing political activities to be curtailed until afterward.
On Sept. 23, Truss unveiled her bold economic “plan.” Her downhill skid began with it.
She had announced she was going to slash taxes on the wealthy, supposedly helping to alleviate the runaway inflation that was crippling the British economy.
(In case you didn’t know it, or if Republicans haven’t openly highlighted it, since COVID-19, inflation has become a worldwide problem. Not just in the United States.)
If the Truss “plan” seemed familiar, it’s because it was the same “trickle-down” mumbo jumbo that Republicans in this country have talked about for decades. It works – but only in speeches, and on Fox News – but not so much in reality.
Larry Kudlow, who once served as President Trump’s Director of the National Economic Council, was ecstatic when he heard about the new Prime Minister with that new trickle-down “plan” baked in it.
“Liz Truss has laid out a terrific supply-side economic plan. She is slashing tax rates and deregulating energy. I just love it,” Kudlow beamed on his Fox Business Network show.
That’s the same Larry Kudlow, who wrote a column in December of 2007 in which he claimed that the economic policies (trickle-down again) of George W. Bush would lead to an economic boom and would expand the economy for decades.
Sadly, that column was published in the same month that the Great Recession began.
Kudlow was as off in his prediction now, as he was back in 2007.
Kudlow wasn’t alone.
Stephen Moore, another of those “trickle-down” gurus, was quick to worship at the altar of Liz Truss.
“I think it’s exactly the right agenda of cutting taxes, reducing government spending, deregulating, moving back toward fossil fuels. It’s exactly what the United States should be doing,” said Moore on Fox News.
Moore’s opinions aren’t always well-respected outside of Fox News.
He once made the bizarre statement during a debate in 2016, “I’m a radical on this. I’d get rid of a lot of these child labor laws. I want people starting to work at 11, 12.”
But inside of the Fox universe, he’s in his glory when he can extoll the virtues of cutting taxes.
Too bad the Bank of England and Britain’s financial markets weren’t as happy with Liz Truss’ plan to cut taxes in the face of the worst cost-of-living crisis in decades.
She’d hardly had much time to unpack her bags when there were calls for her removal from 10 Downing Street.
To make matters worse, she tried to reverse her stated goals, leading to even more economic uncertainty.
Her “plan” didn’t work. Her demise was swift. And her trickle-down devotees on this side of the Atlantic have been silent since.
Edward A. Owens is a multi-Emmy Award winner, former reporter, and anchor for Entertainment Tonight, and 50-year TV news and newspaper veteran. E-mail him at freedoms@bellatlantic.net.
