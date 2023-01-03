George Santos tells whoppers.
That would be funny if it wasn’t so sad.
The 34-year-old Republican is about to become a brand-new U.S. congressman from New York’s Third Congressional District.
Unfortunately, he’s already carrying a lot of baggage.
Santos has difficulty proving that anything in his biography is true.
That means when the folks of Queens and northern Long Island voted him into office in November, they were voting for a now-confessed, hard-core liar.
Politics has its share of liars. Hardly any as brazen as Mr. Santos.
According to the biography he used to run for Congress, since his grandparents survived the Holocaust he’s “a proud American Jew.”
No, he’s not.
He’s now admitting that he’s not Jewish. He now claims he’s (are you sitting down?) “Jew-ish.”
I suppose “ish,” can be attached to lots of stuff. Hamburger Helper can become “hamburger-ish.”
I’m left-handed. I can consider myself to be “right-handed-ish.”
Congressman-elect Santos seemed to think he could dodge getting called out for falsely claiming he’s Jewish, by saying he only meant he’s sort of “Jew-ish.”
That doesn’t fly with some members of the Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC).
Back in November, Santos spoke at a conference where he brandished his (fake) Jewish heritage.
Now that it’s been revealed that Santos is only “Jew-ish,” the head of the RJC is furious.
“He deceived us and misrepresented his heritage. He will not be welcome at any future RJC events,” says CEO Matt Brooks.
He may, however, get an invite from the “Jew-ish” Coalition.
This is about a lot more than one fellow who can’t tell the truth.
It’s about a political party that’s being crippled by lies big and small.
That leaves the heads of the Republican Party in a pickle.
So far, none of the leaders of the Republicans in Congress have had anything to say about their new member who’s about to join them after employing a pack of lies to get there.
Kevin McCarthy is so busy trying to secure his position as speaker of the House he can’t afford to tell Santos to stay home, or to even to chide him.
McCarthy probably needs Santos’ vote to help him in what appears to be a contentious speakership vote.
And since Republicans only have a slim majority in the U.S. House, no matter how flawed Santos might be, he'll be welcomed by his caucus – and with open arms.
Smells like desperation to me.
“I want to make sure, that if I disappointed anyone by my resume embellishment, I am sorry,” Santos said on ABC Radio.
“Resume embellishment?”
What Santos did was the Mt. Everest of “resume embellishments.”
He claimed he’d worked for the Wall Street behemoths Goldman Sachs and Citigroup so he could galvanize support from people who’d be impressed by his business acumen.
He never worked for either of them.
With those prestigious jobs (he said he had, but he didn’t) he also lied about having a big enough income to have owned 13 properties.
According to the New York Times, there are no documents or deeds in New York City or Nassau County with his name on them.
He boasted that he graduated from Baruch College and NYU.
He’s now admitting he’s never graduated from any college or university.
Santos has a past that’s an investigative reporter’s dream.
Surprisingly, he’s now appearing all over radio and television trying to rationalize his dishonesty by saying other people are just as dishonest.
“I’m not going to make excuses for this, but a lot of people overstate in their resumes or twist a little bit,” Santos says.
Yeah! But they call those folks magicians. I’ve never blamed The Amazing Kreskin for trying to pull the wool over my eyes. He never did a card trick, and then said, “That’s what I’ll do if I’m elected.”
One final word: George Santos is supposed to be a Republican. But one of his Tweets ends with “Happy Holidays.”
Hum.
Republicans always claim they say MERRY CHRISTMAS.
Do you suppose ....?
Edward A. Owens is a multi-Emmy Award winner, former reporter, and anchor for Entertainment Tonight, and 50-year TV news and newspaper veteran. E-mail him at freedoms@bellatlantic.net.
