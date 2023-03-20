I suppose “woke” is now a dirty word.
For the better part of a century, the word, “woke,” hadn’t harmed anybody.
It had long been a bit of African American vernacular which meant alert, or aware of racial and social injustices.
That’s all.
Somehow, folks on the political right, have decided to redefine the word “woke” by forcefully engaging in some sort of verbal gentrification.
Now “woke” means whatever the particular right-winger says it is. And not what the people who originated the slang term meant.
We’ve seen this stuff before.
Critical Race Theory has nothing to do with what right-wingers say it is.
They’ll just run their political campaigns, swearing in every speech that they’ll keep 5-year-olds safe from college professors demanding they pay reparations during their recesses, with what they claim Critical Race Theory means.
Commandeering the words “woke” (and “wokeness”) for political purposes has become the latest, nonsensical right-wing call to arms.
Down in Florida, the governor takes delight in incorporating the word “woke” into every speech he makes.
Gov. Ron DeSantis appears to be happy when he blurts out, “Florida is where woke goes to die.”
That earns him enthusiastic applause from people who may have no idea what “woke” even means. They’re being spoon-fed irrelevant nonsense.
But relevance never stands in the way of well-placed political cheap shots.
There are all kinds of ways “woke” causes right-wingers to seek the abolition of stuff. That list grows daily.
Last week, the House Oversight Chairman, James Comer (R-Ky.), claimed that collapsed bank – Silicon Valley Bank – was one of “the most ‘woke’ banks.”
People are scratching their heads at that description.
Nor are they convinced, when Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) proclaims about that bank, “SVB = too woke to fail.”
Too “woke” to what?
A recent USA TODAY/Ipsos Poll found that most Americans (56%) believe the term “woke” means “to be informed, educated on, and aware of social injustices.”
However, 56% of the Republicans surveyed believe the term “woke” means overly politically correct.
I think that if people believe “wokeness” is open to a variety of interpretations, then subjects should be ranked for their levels of “woke.” On a “woke” scale between 1 and 10, I’d say Silicon Valley Bank is a minus 2,000. Mainly because banks can’t be “woke.”
They’re banks!
I’ve noticed there are increasing numbers of folks on the left finally asking people who toss the word “woke” around what it means.
So far, I’ve not seen anybody define it the way it was meant to be.
Conservative columnist Bethany Mandel appeared on The Hill TV last week, and she casually threw out the word “woke” to describe certain Americans.
The interviewer, Briahna Joy Gray, stopped her, and asked, “Would you mind defining “woke? It's come up a couple of times. I just want to make sure we’re on the same page.”
At that point, Mandel embarked on what appeared to be a never-ending rhetorical journey. “So, I mean, woke is, sort of the idea that, um, ah, I, this is going to be one of those moments that goes viral, I mean, woke is something very hard to define, and we’ve spent an entire chapter defining it.” (NOTE: I defined it above. It’s always meant alert and aware of racial and social injustices.)
But Mandel has never cared to seek out the true meaning of the word. She, like many folks on the right, would prefer to make up meanings as they go along.
So, she continued, “It is sort of the understanding that we need to totally reimagine, and redo society in order to create hierarchies of oppression. So, I, it’s hard to explain in a 15-second sound bite.”
But that hadn’t been a 15-second soundbite. She’d been given as much time as she’d like, but she still couldn’t come up with a coherent definition of the word.
So, beware of the folks throwing around the word “woke.”
They may not know what it means. But they don’t even care.
Edward A. Owens is a multi-Emmy Award winner, former reporter, and anchor for Entertainment Tonight, and 50-year TV news and newspaper veteran. E-mail him at freedoms@bellatlantic.net.
