We’re now stuck with the stench of Trumpism ad infinitum; even longer.
Only seven Senate Republicans joined every Senate Democrat in an attempt to extinguish what’s left of Donald Trump’s tiresome political career.
The rest of the Republicans had their chance.
They chickened out.
But I can’t be too harsh on those 43 Republicans who failed to see what just about everybody else in the world has seen since Jan. 6.
They didn’t want to become victims of, er, ah, “Cancel Culture.”
“Cancel Culture” really isn’t a culture. There aren’t any “Cancel Cultural” norms. The people who are supposedly the victims of it aren’t actually canceled, either. It’s a made-up phrase, fueled on Fox News, One American News, and Newsmax, to indicate how somebody has been caught doing something they shouldn’t have done – so they’ve been sent packing.
It’s shorthand for what Republicans always blame Democrats for doing, even though Republicans are much better at trying to “cancel” people who don’t share their beliefs.
Donald Trump had been the leading practitioner of Republican “Cancel Culture,” during his torturous tenure.
For instance, he called for any NFL player who committed the (supposed) outrageous act of kneeling during the national anthem – to be “Fired. Fired.” (He bellowed it twice for people who didn’t hear it the first time.)
He had no such unkind sentiments for the people who bludgeoned police officers near the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
How many times have we been told how much Republicans just “Luv” the men and women in blue?
There was a distinct silence from Mr. Trump after those men and women were placed in peril that bloody day in January.
Selective outrage has always been the Republican’s best friend. (Remember Barack Obama’s tan suit?)
Meanwhile, those seven Republicans who voted against Trump in his second impeachment trial are currently being scrutinized for not towing the Trumpian line.
They could become victims of some of that Republican, well, “Cancel Culture.”
So far, North Carolina’s Richard Burr and Louisiana’s Bill Cassidy have been censured by their home state Republican organizations.
There will be others.
Why? They voted their conscience on impeachment.
They hadn’t been caught doing something repugnant. None of them violated human decency.
They just said they’d had enough of Trump. That qualified them to become the victims of the Republican’s so-called “Cancel Culture.”
Most Republicans can’t see the elephant-sized hypocrisy when they attack Democrats for engaging in “Cancel Culture,” but they ignore it when they engage in it themselves.
We’ve been told repeatedly that Democrats are now flailing around with wildly disparate factions within the party vigorously attempting to take control of it.
Democrats aren’t nearly as dysfunctional as Republicans are.
Republicans can’t decide if they’re Trump’s party or an anti-Trump party. And they’re doing something, that Democrats rarely do – loudly casting each other aside.
Then we have the case of Mitch McConnell. He was one of the 43 Republicans who voted against convicting Trump for incitement.
McConnell appeared rather statesmanlike when he gave a stirring, 9 1/2-minute floor speech indicating Trump was guilty of igniting the near takeover of the government.
“January 6th was a disgrace. American citizens attacked their own government. There is no question, none, that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day,” he proclaimed.
It was a little late for that.
He’d voted not to convict Trump only minutes earlier.
What’s worse is that the events of Jan. 6 took place on his watch, while he was the Senate Majority Leader – and while Trump was still in office.
McConnell could have easily stepped up and spearheaded the impeachment trial during his time as Senate leader. He declined to do that, opting to vote no, because the impeachment trial was taking place after Trump left office.
That’s a special kind of cowardice!
Edward A. Owens is a multi-Emmy Award winning former reporter, and anchor for Entertainment Tonight, and 40-year TV-news and newspaper veteran. E-mail him at freedoms@bellatlantic.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.