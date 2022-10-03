“Sunshine, blue skies – please go away. My girl has found another and gone away.”
I first heard those words in 1967, when those Motown legends – The Temptations – convinced a record-buying public that they “Wish(ed) it would rain.”
To understand The Temptations' dilemma, you had to imagine a fellow so overcome by the loss of his girlfriend, his grief made it impossible for him to go outside in public unless rain could mask his tears.
“With her went my future. My life is filled with gloom. So, day after day, I stay locked up in my room,” they confessed.
(Where am I going with this? Heck. I don’t know. But please keep reading.)
As we listened to that catchy late-1960s tune, it became obvious that The Temptations either needed some form of professional help, or they were also going to have a hit on their hands.
“I know to you it might sound strange, but I wish it would rain,” they proclaimed.
Falling rain was their refuge.
Rain has always been a convenient songwriting device.
Take the R&B group, The Dramatics.
Five years after the Temptations expressed their need to employ rain as a disguise, so did the Dramatics, with their tune, "(I Wanna Go Outside) In the Rain.”
They weren’t shy about stealing The Temptations’ theme.
They even added the sounds of ominous-sounding thunder in the background, to accentuate the fact that, as they sang, “Once the rain starts falling – on my face – you won’t see a single trace, of the tears,” they were crying.
Rain, rain, rain.
B.J. Thomas wanted us to know that “Raindrops keep falling on (his) head.”
Ray Charles was going to love somebody, “Come Rain or Come Shine.”
In 1971, Richard and Karen Carpenter weren’t very happy because “Rainy Days and Mondays” were always getting them down.
When I undertook my (not really) extensive research for this column, I was struck by all of the websites that list music using rain as part of their theme.
I found sites that list the top 20, 25, 27, and 30 best songs about rain.
Each of them uses subjective analysis. One site may consider Gene Kelly’s “Singin’ in the Rain” as the top rain-oriented song. Another site might not even list it on theirs.
I found one site that lists “154 Songs About Rain to Soothe the Soul.”
James Taylor’s haunting Fire and Rain is listed as No. 23 on that site. But I’m not sure it’s very “soothing,” since it’s about a friend of his who committed suicide and about Taylor’s own fight with heroin addiction.
It is, though, part of Mr. Taylor’s greatest hits. Sweet Baby James has had a lot of those.
Rain, rain, rain.
Does anybody know exactly what Prince (the artist who would become the artist formerly known as Prince, before he was ... oh, never mind) meant with his tune, “Purple Rain?”
Not many people seem to know exactly what purple rain or that song means. Although, for me, it’s got quite a thoroughly infectious quality.
So does the song "MacArthur Park," which has been sung by several popular singers. But it was considered to be a big hit when actor-turned-singer Richard Harris released it in 1968.
I found one website that questions whether “MacArthur Park, And A Cake out in the Rain, is the worst lyrics. Ever.”
Well, you be the judge.
“Someone left the cake out in the rain. I don't think that I can take it 'cause it took so long to bake it.”
I don’t know if it’s the worst lyrics. But it may be the worst use of rain in any song ever written.
Albert Hammond lied when he sang that “It Never Rains in Southern California” in 1972.
I’ve lived in Southern California twice. I can assure you it does rain out there.
I have to wonder why Hammond, who hails from London, England, is so worried about rain, anyway.
Peabo Bryson asked, “Can You Stop the Rain”?
Yep!
I can.
Right here.
Edward A. Owens is a multi-Emmy Award winner, former reporter, and anchor for Entertainment Tonight, and 50-year TV news and newspaper veteran. E-mail him at freedoms@bellatlantic.net.
