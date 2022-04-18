Mondays after Easter Sundays were always special to me when I was a kid.
That meant if there were any playgrounds or empty fields within scurrying distance, they’d soon be populated by after-school kids indefatigably engaged in all manner of exuberant activities.
Allow me to unravel that. Everybody played hard in early spring.
Suddenly, with five exciting, fun-filled spring and summer months ahead, there’d be no time to waste.
Being inside during the spring and summer seemed downright unnecessary when I was 10 years old.
As if walls were an inconvenience – even if they might’ve been an architectural requirement.
New years are always about the promises of, well, new possibilities.
But in my childhood years, early spring days were usually about getting dirty before dinner, and sometimes in our school clothes, and facing the wrath of our hard-working parents, who swore you were trying to put them in the “poor house.”
Ah! That warning that something I might do could send the entire family into a devastating economic spiral.
(I’ve always suspected my parents were exaggerating about my ability to send us to debtors’ prison based on my inability to keep my clothes clean. Privately, I thought that was hogwash.)
I also never questioned my mother’s admonishment that I could “catch my death of cold” if I didn’t keep all of my clothes fully buttoned while I played outside.
At least I never openly questioned it.
I probably should have though.
Now that I’m an adult, I know that I could run around outside on the coldest of winter days – shirtless – and still not catch a cold. That is until somebody who has a common cold sneezes or coughs on me.
Up on East End playground in Uniontown, the day after Easter, hardly anybody stopped dribbling and shooting long enough to cough on each other.
There was basketball to be played!
If there was a fresh coat of newly fallen snow, there would be brooms and shovels that were put into service to clear off the playing surface.
I never did the shoveling or sweeping, mind you. I’ve been told that story through the (unofficial) East End Storytellers Collective.
That’s when generation after generation of storytellers first tell simple stories that grow until they became tales of magnificent young ragamuffins, dispatched to save the East End playground for posterity.
I may have been a ragamuffin, but again, I never truly swept or shoveled anything.
I wasn’t much for doing work when I was in my preteens.
Unless you call hard play work.
There were times back then when hard play led to skinned knees or bloody noses.
That was the price you paid for being an energetic child.
As far as my father was concerned, I could scuff my shoes, rip my shirt, or even lose my overcoat, but I’d better not come home in tears.
Crying was not permitted among the small fry in the Owens household.
To old Jack Owens, that was worse than coming home without some of my body parts.
(I know this from experience. One day I came home after I left one of my lips on the playground, and my father didn’t even notice.)
“If you cry, I’ll give you something to REALLY cry about,” he’d tell me.
Forcing yourself not to cry is one of the single most difficult things I’ve ever done.
You try to do that sometime.
Good luck.
It’s not easy.
Parents of the 1950s had unusual ways of saying stuff for sure.
I’ve vowed never to tell a child, “I’ll skin you alive,” if they don’t do what I want them to do.
My father used to tell me that all the time.
I’d lay awake in my bed (or even crib) wondering what life would be like if I didn’t have skin.
Would anybody notice I was skinless?
Keep in mind, in my entire childhood, my father never hit me.
He just made that singular promise to remove my skin if I did something he didn’t like.
That was painful enough.
Edward A. Owens is a multi-Emmy Award winner, former reporter, and anchor for Entertainment Tonight, and 40-year TV news and newspaper veteran. E-mail him at freedoms@bellatlantic.net.
