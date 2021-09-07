I came here today to discuss “The Great Owens Family Mask Mandate of 2021.”
It is as follows: You must be wearing a mask when you knock on the Owens family door on Oct. 31. PERIOD. Full stop.
I don’t care if you’re dressed as Spiderman, Superman, a Witch, or Dorothy from the Wizard of Oz – wear a doggone mask.
Note: If you come dressed as the Lone Ranger – two masks.
If you don’t, you won’t be able to get any of our stale, overpriced candy corn.
I know this could tick off some of you parents who’re dead set against masks. I’ve even seen videos of some irate parents down in Florida recently during a heated school board meeting.
One parent emphatically said, “We don’t want masks on our kids. It’s pointless.”
Well, I beg to differ. Halloween masks work. They’re perfect for shielding the true identities of ghouls, goblins, and, unfortunately, bank robbers.
I’ve noticed recently there’ve been pitched “anti-mask” battles.
They’re a pleasure to behold (if at a safe distance) because they’ve become so preposterous.
There’s a video clip of one well-meaning Florida woman who insists, “You are robbing these kids of their developmental rights in terms of education. Are you educators? Don’t you know that?”
I’m pretty certain those folks are educators. But I’m not sure if they know, by wearing a medically approved mask, it’s “robbing kids of their developmental rights.”
I don’t even know what that means. Nor do I think the woman who asked those questions knows it either.
There’s also a report that one man stood during one school board meeting’s comment session and claimed that “wearing a mask in school stunts the growth of kids with the result that they will get smaller and smaller over time.”
I might be mistaken, but school-age children grow in many cases. They rarely shrink. Masks don’t cause that.
By now, I suppose you’re saying, “Well, you’re confusing medical masks with Halloween masks.”
No, I’m not. I know the difference. Little (but growing) people wear Superman costumes, and they wear one kind of mask. Little people whom we love and would do anything to protect them from sickness – wear those other kinds of masks.
So there.
I’m also mandating that all football players wear face masks because we all should try to have and maintain as many teeth as possible.
For some reason masking football players just seems right, doesn’t it?
All of this falderal about masking didn’t have to happen.
All it took was a certain ex-president to scoff at wearing masks, and his millions of exuberant followers obliged.
Nowadays in America, mask-wearing means different things to different people.
If you willingly wear one, there’s a fair chance you voted for Joe Biden, and are a Democrat. If not, well, I’m guessing you’re a Donald Trump-supporting Republican.
That’s not always a hard and fast rule.
Down in Florida, though, it’s pretty close to being one. Because they have Trump’s mini-me governor, Ron DeSantis.
He’s declared war on mask mandates. If any local school board mandates masks, he’s threatened to hold the payments of school administrators.
Several school boards have pressed ahead with mask mandates anyway.
It’s turned into a colossal, national spectacle.
Especially since most (6 out of 10) Floridians are actually in favor of schools that require masks.
DeSantis is honing his bullying skills for his expected Trump-like run for the presidency.
He won’t relent.
There’s even been a rise in the number of hospitalizations in the state, and an increase in cases among children.
Gov. DeSantis chalks that up to there being more testing – not more sickness.
A questionable claim, to be sure. “I actually think it’s going down in school-aged kids. It’s just that they’re testing so much that the numbers are being held. But the percent positive, I do think, is going down,” he’s announced.
In several Republican-run southern states (Texas, Georgia, and of course Florida), mask mandates are considered to be the work of heathens.
Why?
Edward A. Owens is a multi-Emmy Award winner, former reporter, and anchor for Entertainment Tonight, and 40-year TV news and newspaper veteran. E-mail him at freedoms@bellatlantic.net.
