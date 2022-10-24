As I recall, Halloween used to last for weeks.
I’m 74 years old. My memories of Halloween are about 65 years old. So, once again, to me, Halloween used to last for weeks.
At my age, embellishment-laced nostalgia is oh, so soothing.
Up there on Coolspring Street, we used to gather platoons of Halloweeners who’d fan out and knock on every door in the neighborhood – and beyond.
We had no fear of anything – except our bigger brothers and sisters who could wrest the bags of candy from our mitts as if they had done the work.
I’m not complaining. Well, yes I am!
My brother, Marlin, (he’s five years older than me) didn’t put on a mask, then suffer through the ritual of having some unsuspecting adults feign they didn’t know it was him under the stupid costume.
OK! It wasn’t really stupid. It was something I twisted my mother’s arm to buy me down there at G.C. Murphy’s.
I just looked, and I see that in 1959, Murphy’s had a sale on Halloween costumes. I probably got one of the ones that went on sale for (between) 98 cents and $2.98. And my mother probably splurged and got me one of those plastic masks for 10 cents, or 29 cents.
You know, you’d wear it for about an hour, and you couldn’t stand the odor.
It all prepared me to go forth and, in effect, beg for candy.
Ah, candy.
If we were lucky, we’d knock on a door where they were handing out Snickers bars.
Snickers – the filet mignon of candies.
Nothing in our Halloween bag was more valuable. (Note: You just may think other stuff is more valuable. If so, write your own darned column.)
Candy bars and other sweet confections were welcome when we made our rounds.
Stuff like popcorn balls was not.
Let’s stop here a moment while I call for the abolition of popcorn balls.
Who invented those things, anyway?
I’ll bet it was a Republican.
What I truly loved about Halloween was that it didn’t have many rules. (Serious felonies were prohibited. Everything else was OK.)
Think about it. In summer, many of us had to return to our houses when the streetlights came on.
But in the fall, and for Halloween, you’d LEAVE your house when the streetlights came on.
That’s one of life’s many mysteries, I suppose.
Ghouls and goblins don’t walk the earth in broad daylight.
It’s not in their union contract, I think.
When I say there weren’t rules, or laws that were generally applied to Halloween when I was a kid, part of it was the geography you could cover in a single night.
I can remember (I’m making this up), starting on Coolspring Street, and ending up in Charleston, West Virginia, by dawn. What’s even more incredible – I didn’t get a single popcorn ball.
And unlike with today’s Halloweeners, it seems as if we’d be out there on our nightly sojourns – begging for candy for weeks.
None of this one-night, one-hour stuff like today.
Back then, at either the State Theatre or the Manos, they had “Big Halloween Show(s),” where there were afternoons full of controlled mayhem downtown.
In October of 1957, the State offered “free candy” for the first 100 kids.
If you showed up wearing your Halloween costume (I think there were probably a lot of kids dressed as hobos – 'cause they wore their older siblings' cast-offs) you’d stand a chance of winning “Best, funniest, most original, etc.” prizes.
There wasn’t a popcorn ball in the bunch.
Then, there was the show. There were five cartoons, three 3 Stooges, and “Frances in the Haunted House,” starring Mickey Rooney.
Oh! I left out one of the strangest rituals of the Halloweens of my youth: bobbing for apples.
Or, as I’d like to think of it – waterboarding.
Some kids might’ve enjoyed that. I never did. Mainly because I never managed to get my teeth around anything but water.
That wasn’t much of a reward.
Edward A. Owens is a multi-Emmy Award winner, former reporter, and anchor for Entertainment Tonight, and 50-year TV news and newspaper veteran. E-mail him at freedoms@bellatlantic.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.