We live in a world where new ideas should be applauded.
The good ones.
In Georgia, though, there’s a new idea that’s become a nationwide head-scratcher. Deservedly so.
You can’t hand any refreshments to a person standing in line at a polling place.
That’s illegal now in Georgia.
Who was the person who said, “What this state really needs is penalties for people who’d like to quench the thirsts of soon-to-be voters standing in the blistering heat of Georgia’s midday sun?"
It’s just part of a peculiar new law that was recently signed by the state’s Republican governor after it was passed by Georgia’s Republican-heavy Legislature.
You can be arrested for handing a soft drink to a soon-to-be voter as they engage in the wholly legal act of waiting.
There’s a fear that a Good Samaritan might come along and try to bribe you into voting for their candidate of choice – for the price of a swig of Coke, I suppose?
That’s preposterous.
People aren’t going to submit themselves to standing in long lines for hours, only to change their minds for a potato chip.
I can imagine the person who thought this up being as enthusiastic about banning toilet paper.
Georgia is having severe public relations challenges with the entirety of this law.
Lawsuits were filed in an attempt to block it while the governor’s signature was still wet.
The law also provides a means for the Georgia State Election Board to counteract individual county election boards, if the state deems it necessary.
All of this carries the stench of voter suppression in a part of the country, and most specifically, a state, that has long been accused of it.
What’s the reason for the changes?
Red State Georgia just voted Democratic with the support of millions of new Black voters last November.
In January, the same voting block helped elect the state’s first Black U.S. senator (Raphael Warnock), and first Jewish senator (Jon Ossoff) in January.
Georgia isn’t alone in enacting new restrictive voting laws.
An estimated 260 new laws have been proposed (so far) in 43 states that could diminish the effectiveness of the African American votes across this country.
It’s not like this is the first time there’ve been legal mechanisms in place to maintain the white, and male dominance at America’s ballot boxes.
Women had been prohibited from voting (in many parts of the country) until the 19th Amendment guaranteed them the vote in 1920.
And much of the Civil Rights movement of the 1960s was based on the steadfast resistance to black voting rights until the Voting Rights Act of 1965 became law.
Donald Trump’s defeat in November appears to be the catalyst for the Republican’s efforts to “safeguard” the ballot box.
Trump’s final legacy was “The Big Lie” that there had been widespread voter fraud.
It’s become quite clear that the only place in America where there is, indeed, widespread voter fraud, is inside Trump’s head.
States that appear to be, oh, so willing to appease Trump are now falling all over themselves in a mad rush to ensure “voter integrity,” by passing new laws that dictate many stringent voter guidelines.
Of course, whenever I read or hear the phrase “voter integrity,” I hear the phrase “poll tax” or “literacy test.”
Those were the instruments of Jim Crow.
The new Jim Crow is craftier.
But the intentions are the same.
Georgians must get additional forms of ID to vote under certain circumstances.
That’s considered to be a challenge to many Black and elderly voters who can’t afford the extra expense.
There could be fewer drop-boxes in Black areas.
In Fulton County, where there is an overwhelming Black population, there were 38 drop boxes in November.
Under the new law, there will only be eight of them.
All of this could become encumbrances to people who just want to vote.
They’ve wanted to for centuries. They’ve bled and died for it.
After slavery, wars, and civil rights movements – they’ve just wanted to vote.
Edward A. Owens is a multi-Emmy Award winner, former reporter, and anchor for Entertainment Tonight, and 40-year TV news and newspaper veteran. E-mail him at freedoms@bellatlantic.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.