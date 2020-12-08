“They are finding Biden votes all over the place – in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan. So bad for our Country!” – President Donald Trump via Twitter at 11:55 a.m. Nov. 4
President Trump emphatically called attention to some votes the morning after Election Day.
There were lots of Biden votes and even some of his own.
He wasn’t wrong.
Election workers across the country were, indeed, finding votes that Wednesday morning. They had been legally cast and would be legally counted votes that would become part of a centuries-old process known as democracy.
Mr. Trump didn’t quite understand that nobody stops counting votes just because he’s ahead in the count.
Nor do they “STOP THE COUNT!” – as he tweeted the following day (Nov. 5. at 9:12 a.m.).
Looking back, I can see how our tweet-happy president got confused about voting and vote-counting.
He thinks elections are only fair when he wins.
I can assure him it doesn’t work like that.
So, when he subsequently fired-off his next tweet, “STOP THE FRAUD!” nearly three hours after he tweeted that “STOP THE COUNT!” tweet, he was signaling his ignorance about how election laws work.
As days passed and it became apparent that “Sleepy Joe” Biden had wiped the floor with Trump’s reelection fantasies, he dispatched an army of attorneys who seem to be conversant in something resembling pig Latin, whenever they try forming arguments worthy of being taken seriously.
Lawsuit-counters everywhere have lost count of the number of fruitless lawsuits that have been filed on behalf of Team Trump. (There are estimates as high as three dozen.)
Meanwhile, the states of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, and Pennsylvania have certified their votes, while Trump continues to futilely make claims that are rightfully being ignored.
There are times when Republicans on state election boards and those who serve as judges have refuted any claims that there has been anything out of the ordinary in polling places across the country.
I shouldn’t do this, but I’m starting to feel sorry for the guy.
His inability to accept the fact that 81 million voters just aren’t that into him is saddening.
Poor Donald.
He’s fallen to pieces.
If the Nobel folks had a Nobel Pieces Prize, he’d win it.
As the days pass, he must wince every time a different court finds that his latest claim of election day skullduggery has been summarily denied.
Now comes the worst part.
Republicans are now starting to openly want to “move along.” Because, “There’s nothing to see here.”
I wonder if Trump cries himself to sleep at night.
If those folks had only stopped their blasted counting when he was ahead, we wouldn’t have to watch this embarrassing display of denials.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan and Georgia’s Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, have each declared Biden the winner of the state’s 16 electoral votes.
Trump continues to whine about the supposedly fraudulent votes that were slid onto piles in favor of a guy he used to call “sleepy,” but who will be wide awake when he unseats him in the Oval Office.
“They did these massive dumps of votes. And all of a sudden, I went from winning by a lot to losing by a little,” Trump told Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo during a fact-deficient telephone interview.
Well, no they didn’t. They were just counting votes the way everybody has counted them since there have been elections in this country. Period!
There were no vote dumps. There were no shadowy characters hell-bent on cheating him out of his presidency.
What happened was that many more people in this country wanted Joe Biden to be the president of the United States of America for the next four years than him.
They voted to rid the country of a self-important man-child who’s far more at ease telling lies than the truth.
He can’t blame the “fake” news media, his political enemies, or the so-called “Deep State” for his political downfall.
The fault for his calamitous demise, the person who caused it, is in his mirror.
Edward A. Owens is a multi-Emmy Award winner, former reporter, and anchor for Entertainment Tonight, and 20-year TV-news veteran. E-mail him at freedoms@bellatlantic.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.