Most Americans couldn’t care less what Vladimir Putin thinks about them.
Not Tucker Carlson.
He’s a TV star in Moscow.
That’s ‘cause he’s considered to be America’s voice of reason over there.
He was featured at least four times in one week on Russia’s TV screens, peddling his uniquely obtuse musings regarding the motives of Vladimir Putin and his war machine that was aimed squarely at Ukraine.
According to Carlson, Ukraine “is not a democracy,” but a client state – a “puppet” of the West.
Further, he threw in a few barbs about the motives of Democrats, while ignoring those of Putin.
“Democrats will find you guilty of treason if you don’t hate Putin,” he said on his popular Fox News program.
It’s popular because Carlson freely attacks Biden, Democrats, other media outlets, or anybody who isn’t an employee of Fox News – nightly.
He gained a fair amount of attention in Russia, being the near-singular American apologist for Putin until Putin unleashed his vicious assault on Ukraine.
Suddenly, Carlson needed to change the subject.
He is no dummy.
His reason for downplaying Putin’s motives for Russia’s ominous military build-up along the Ukraine/Russia border, by calling it a “border dispute,” evaporated.
There was a new raison d’etre for one of Carlson’s carefully staged monologues – Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.
Jackson had just been nominated for a seat on the U.S. Supreme Court.
Carlson figured that since Judge Jackson is Black, there might be problems with her qualifications.
Did he say he had a problem with them?
No.
He just implied that there might be problems with them.
That implication came in the form of specifically requesting to see her LSAT scores.
Her LSAT what, you ask?
Well, there’s a reason why you may not know what an LSAT score is. Because there’s never been a request by any yahoo on TV to see them.
For the record, an LSAT test (Law School Admission Test) is a standardized test to determine “the skills necessary in the first year of law school.”
How did I know that? Google.
It’s a safe bet that Jackson had sufficient LSAT scores.
She got her bachelor of arts degree from Harvard; she became a staff writer for Time Magazine; she received her law degree from Harvard Law school after she’d been the supervising editor for the Harvard Law Review; she worked as a law clerk for Supreme Court Justice – Stephen Breyer (whom she hopes to replace); she had her own private legal practice; she’s been an assistant federal public defender; in 2013, she was confirmed by the U.S. Senate, for U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia; and in 2021, she was confirmed by the Senate to join the U.S. Court of Appeals in the D.C. Circuit. (Have you noticed that all of this is one, long run-on sentence? That’s because Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson has had one long run-on career of accomplishments.)
Tucker Carlson’s phony request to have Jackson reveal her LSAT score is close to being nakedly racist.
The same as when Republicans kept referring to President Obama as a “community organizer,” after he served in that capacity for three years – 20 years before his run for president. And long before he served in the Illinois legislature and as a U.S. senator.
Even while he was president, a certain racist kept trying to prove he wasn’t an American.
This stuff gets old.
Recently, a guy called into the Uniontown radio station and said about Jackson’s nomination, “This president will go to somebody who will lean so far left, they can’t stand up straight.”
There’s nothing in her record to indicate that.
But what was truly infuriating was when that guy said, “You’re sacrificing quality for tokenism and partisanship.”
That’s the very definition of racist.
But there’s no use trying to convince that caller, or the talk show host who went along with him – that by nominating a highly qualified Black woman for a position is by no means “sacrificing quality.”
It’s an enhancement.
Edward A. Owens is a multi-Emmy Award winner, former reporter, and anchor for Entertainment Tonight, and 40-year TV news and newspaper veteran. E-mail him at freedoms@bellatlantic.net.
