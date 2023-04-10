Last week, the lead-up to Donald Trump’s New York arraignment may have caused a record for breathless speculation.
A squadron of reporters followed Trump’s motorcade out of Mar-a-Lago as it wound its way to Palm Beach International Airport.
Reporters and anchors around the planet engaged in rhetorical tap dancing about the importance of the next day – for the thousandth time!
Cameras were poised to get a glimpse of Mr. Trump as he boarded "Trump Force One" – all 10 seconds of it.
That melodrama was repeated at LaGuardia Airport in New York after Trump landed.
What followed looked eerily similar to what happened on June 17, 1994, the day of O.J. Simpson’s “low-speed chase” along the highways of Los Angeles.
There were helicopters (or drones) hovering overhead, as if they’d capture real breaking news. Perhaps there would be a flat tire on a freeway – right on live TV.
By the time Trump reached Trump Tower, and with news anchors growing hoarse in their repetitiveness, he finally emerged from his vehicle – for three whole seconds.
That’s it.
I can’t say I didn’t watch any of it. I can say I kicked myself because I did.
I’m guessing, though, that some people might have enjoyed every second of it.
The “Central Park Five” may have been ecstatic about Trump getting hauled into court.
In May of 1989, Trump took out a full-page ad in the New York Times, aimed at the five black teenagers who were wrongfully charged with rape, robbery, and attempted murder. That ad, in part, said, “They should be forced to suffer and, when they kill, they should be executed for their crimes.”
Even after those young men were exonerated, Trump refused to acknowledge it.
I wonder if Hillary and Bill Clinton are interested in Trump’s entanglements.
Trump has implied that the Clintons had something to do with the murder of Deputy White House Counsel Vince Foster. And during his 2016 presidential campaign, he coined the phrase “Crooked Hillary.”
Do you think Barack Obama is taking note of Trump’s legal problems?
After all, it was Trump who was the leading voice of “birtherism.”
And in June of 2016, it was Trump who implied that Obama was somehow involved in that mass shooting at the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Florida, in which 49 people died.
Trump’s arraignment and trial might not be much of a spectacle to many people. But I’d be willing to wager other people are licking their chops with each new legal development.
In June of 2019, AXIOS published an article about “The 24 times Trump has accused somebody of 'treason.'”
As a federal offense, the penalty for treason is death. Mr. Trump’s solution for some people who oppose him is death.
There’s that federal judge back in 2016 who was presiding over the fraud case against Trump University who was attacked by Trump most callously.
Judge Gonzalo Curiel had to sit by while Trump called him a “hater,” and somebody who was unfair to him because he was “Hispanic,” a “Mexican,” and because Trump was building a wall.
That was in 2016.
Trump settled the lawsuits in 2018, with Indiana-born Judge Curiel awarding the victims $25 million.
What goes around comes around.
Trump appears to be on some mighty thin ice with some of his most recent attacks. The man who is hauling him into court is Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.
I’m not going to claim I’m much of a theoretician here, but it probably didn’t help Trump when he called Bragg (who happens to be Black) “an animal,” with all of the historic baggage that insult carries with it.
Or, when he implied that Bragg is beholden to Jewish billionaire philanthropist George Soros.
“He is a Soros-backed animal who just doesn’t care about right or wrong no matter how many people are hurt,” said Trump.
Take note when you see Trump or his fervent supporters complain that he’s being picked on unfairly.
You can always refer them to this statement: What goes around comes around!
Edward A. Owens is a multi-Emmy Award winner, former reporter, and anchor for Entertainment Tonight, and 50-year TV news and newspaper veteran. E-mail him at freedoms@bellatlantic.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.