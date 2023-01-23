Something happened last week that gave me a great deal of anxiety.
Just before going to sleep, the words, “Step on a crack and break your mother’s back,” popped into my head.
That set off a flurry of thoughts about the origin of that phrase, and its lack of a meaningful interpretation.
To be honest, there’s never been any proof that a mother’s back had been broken because somebody stepped on a crack.
To be even more honest, even though I first heard that teensy-weensy rhyme when I was a small child, I still avoid cracks on sidewalks – as if they’ll break my mother’s (who died in the 1980s) back.
Do you?
Having that couplet flood my head at bedtime gave me a late-night obsession for remembering more rhymes we learned over the years that are part of our common, American existence.
That caused a problem.
Since it was bedtime, I didn’t have a pencil and paper nearby.
So, with each new rhyme I recalled, I felt the anxiety of remembering stuff I’d surely forget when I woke up in the morning.
Suddenly, I was desperately trying to not think myself to sleep. Have you ever tried that?
Without warning, the words, “Finders, keepers, losers, weepers,” bubbled to the surface.
For me, that’s an uneven assessment.
Shouldn’t the loser weep, before the finder keeps?
Just a thought.
“Sleep tight. Don’t let the bed bugs bite.”
I’ve never seen a bed bug. I wouldn’t know what to do to prevent one from biting me.
Childhood presented us with what seems to have been endless, and meaningless, rhymes.
“He’s a poet, and don’t know it,” has a certain hollow literary flare to it.
“An apple a day keeps the doctor away” meant a lot to me when I was a preteen. I’m a septuagenarian. I’m not hoping to keep doctors away these days. So, I don’t eat many apples.
“I made you look, you dirty crook. You stole your mama’s/mother’s pocketbook,” was the only part of that rhyme I learned in my youth.
I was unaware there was more to that story of unparalleled thuggery.
The words, “You turned it in. You turned it out. You turned it into sauerkraut,” were new to me.
You live and learn, I suppose.
Moving on.
Tell me, (I know you can’t, but humor me): Did you really scream for ice cream?
You know, “I scream. You scream. We all scream for ice cream.”
I’ve never screamed for ice cream. My wife, Terry, knows that I might sit up and cheer for a bowlful of ice cream with pralines in it.
When I first started thinking about these rhymes, I suspected that many of them were colloquial phrases we may have only had in Uniontown. So, I started typing them into Google. I was surprised that all of them would “autocomplete” after a couple words, thus lending to their universality.
For instance, with the words, “I’m rubber. You’re glue,” Google would autocomplete, “your words bounce off me and stick to you.”
There’s never been any evidence of words bouncing off anything. But that’s a rather interesting phrase, isn’t it?
The fact that people in far reaches of the country understand such a meaningless set of words makes it even more interesting.
Of course, there’s one set of childhood rhymes, I’d call the “Granddaddy of Them All.” Here goes: “One, two, buckle my shoe. Three, four, shut the door. Five, six, pick up sticks. Seven, eight, lay them straight. Nine, ten, a big, fat hen,” is etched into the memories of gazillion kids who’ve learned how to count to 10.
(I still can’t count much past 10.)
None of these have been what is called nursery rhymes like, “Hickory, Dickory dock. The mouse ran up the clock ...”
They’re just things we’ve said, or heard, that, for some reason, kept me up late last week.
And not all couplets appeared in my youth.
One I’ve heard well into my adulthood that puzzles me is “Shop 'til you drop.”
Edward A. Owens is a multi-Emmy Award winner, former reporter, and anchor for Entertainment Tonight, and 50-year TV news and newspaper veteran. E-mail him at freedoms@bellatlantic.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.