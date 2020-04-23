Uniontown, PA (15401)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to cloudy skies and rain during the afternoon. High around 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low around 50F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.