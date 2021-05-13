Before you give me credit for being a voracious reader, let me explain that I was drafted to spend a week away from home, and we decided to skip TV and read every night. I also realize most of you have more pressing realities to deal with like raising kids, working, and simply getting on with a very busy life. With that in mind, I have no intention of doing a book review, but the philosophical take-aways from this book have me pondering the meaning of life on so many levels, I couldn’t resist sharing some with you.
The book by Malcolm Gladwell is “Bomber Mafia.” It’s not my intention to go into any detail about the names of the generals involved, the nuances of the leadership at the highest level, or to fill you with any details about wind-speed, ball-bearing plants, or the cost of developing bombers. Let me just say, the philosophical implications of this book are deeply rooted in decisions surrounding good and evil as it relates to our fellow man.
There is no denial that as long as there are human beings living on the earth, there will always be some level of war and conflict. There will always be fighting over land, or ideas, or whose God is the better God. That seems to be a given.
There was a group of officers stationed at an Army-Air Force flight instruction base in the 1930s and ’40s who, because of their philosophical beliefs about war, were respectfully referred to as the Bomber Mafia. They deeply believed the best way to bring a war to a quick ending was to paralyze the enemy by hitting strategic, non-human targets that would keep them from continuing to effectively proliferate their destructive actions.
It was their philosophy that by strategically targeting something that might have seemed as insignificant as a manufacturing plant providing the only source for the springs that allowed propellers to work, the construction of new airplanes would end until a new plant could be built. If you shut down the water sources, the power-grid, and the bridges to a city, you’ve essentially brought everything to a screeching halt without unnecessarily killing tens of thousands or millions of innocent people.
The other leadership faction, the larger and more powerful faction of war fighters, believed you should kill as many innocent people as barbarically as possible. The challenge that our good guys faced was the lack of technology that existed in WWII. There was only one type of instrument for targeting bombs, and it was delicate, woefully inaccurate, and mostly non-functional. Today, of course, we’re capable of sending a targeted missile or bomb into a third-floor window of a particular building to take out one person: precision bombing.
Bottom line is these good guys were defeated in their efforts to save as many lives as possible and, in fact, one of the heroes of the war was particularly fearsome in his efforts to do the opposite. It was his belief that killing as many people in as cruel a way as possible would lead to an earlier surrender on the part of the enemy.
The only thing you need to take from this is that it was Gen. Curtis LeMay who eventually ran for vice president as George Wallace’s running mate, who was responsible for burning up dozens of Japanese cities with Harvard’s newly invented Napalm bomb. Hundreds of thousands of working-class citizens were burned by this flaming gel, the same gel that was used to carpet bomb Vietnam.
There are those who commended LeMay for helping to end the war sooner, but the opposition’s argument was, it would have been far better to find the most humane way to bring the enemy to their knees. I’ve never been in combat, but using the Air Force’s precision targeting now seems mighty good to me.
Nick Jacobs of Windber is a senior partner with Senior Management Resources and author of the blog healinghospitals.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.