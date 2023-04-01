Uniontown, PA (15401)

Today

Cloudy with rain this morning...then windy with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 66F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Snow mixing in. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%.