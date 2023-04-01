WASHINGTON — Chicago, a name said to derive from a Native American word meaning wild onion, has pungent politics. The mayoralty campaign that culminates Tuesday has featured, in Brandon Johnson, a comprehensively, almost exotically, inapt candidate. He was runner-up in February’s nine-candidate nonpartisan primary with 21.6 percent of the vote. Finishing first with 32.9 percent was Paul Vallas - another Democrat, of course. He resembles a remedy for Chicago, the nation’s worst-governed large city not named San Francisco.

