As a former health care CEO, I often used terms like Code Red for a fire, Code Blue for a patient in severe distress, plus we had codes to alert staff to situations like an armed intruder, full lockdown status and emergency readiness for disaster response. We also had codes for a possible stolen baby, or if there was a violent psych patient who had escaped. All of these indicators were internal warnings that alerted the staff and physicians about situations that warranted their immediate attention.
One code I had never heard of was a Code Black. When I asked a friend what that meant, he explained it was a new code that indicated basically, “Don’t come to this hospital, and don’t try to send anyone here because we are at maximum capacity.”
Many years ago, when for-profit hospitals were expanding over the South, trauma patients being transported by helicopter were being denied admission to multiple hospitals because they didn’t have good insurance. That abuse of the mission of why hospitals exist resulted in a law being passed that made those types of financial healthcare decisions illegal. The EMTALA Act, Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act, was the result.
There was, however, a legitimate way to keep patients from being brought to your hospital in an ambulance, and that was by informing the ambulance services and surrounding hospitals that your emergency room was full and on diversion status. In my 20-plus years of leadership, I had only ever experienced two or three diversion situations. Now, it’s an everyday event.
Not many people expected what is currently happening in our hospitals. It’s like the movie, “The Perfect Storm,” where hospitals are so short staffed, and in many cases so overwhelmed, they can’t accommodate more patients. I’m aware of one large Pennsylvania hospital that is only able to staff a third of its beds or fewer, and all of those beds are full. As a result of this situation, they are on diversion multiple times per week.
Add to this that nurses who went through the first several COVID phases have decided to retire, quit, or look for other work that does not require them to deal with the horrendous realities of this pandemic.
Unless you have been in a profession like a respiratory therapist, an anesthesiologist or CRNA, a critical care physician or nurse, an ER physician, PA, or NP who has had to deal with unvaccinated patients who are suffocating from COVID and still saying it’s a hoax, or are asking for a vaccination for their ICU-bed ridden child after they are put on a ventilator, none of this may seem real to you. But yesterday, there were very few ICU beds available in a 100-mile area and that included some of the big hospitals.
That’s not the only Code Black that’s going on right now. Police, EMTs, firefighters, teachers, and school bus drivers are also on the most-wanted list for both employment and harassment. Oh, and don’t forget airline flight attendants and those poor folks who have to try to enforce mask and vaccine mandates in all the service or entertainment industries.
At the same time, one of my contacts who is helping with the displaced translators from Afghanistan who have been brought to the United States told us a story about a father asking him for a tissue for his child. When he was given a small box of tissues, he began crying because he was so thankful and couldn’t believe how well he was being treated.
Everyone needs to walk a mile in those shoes to understand how much better life is in these United States and be thankful for our lives.
The insanity of political division is destroying this country, the best governance idea that has ever existed. We must come together for the sake of our children and their children.
Nick Jacobs of Windber is a senior partner with senior management resources and author of the blog healinghosptials.com.
