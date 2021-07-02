Numerology anyone? My father was born on 2/22, George Washington’s birthday, and he passed on 7/5/75. Mom’s birthday was 12/08, in the Catholic Church the date of the Immaculate Conception; she passed on 10/31, Halloween. My latest grandson was born on 10/21, as were his grandmother, and great-grandmother.
I’ve never consulted a numerologist, but I regularly hear about their ability to connect numbers to meaningful predictions in our lives. I’ve also been privy to conversations that my friends have had with intuitive people and even animal psychics. Crazy, you say? Well, maybe, but these are really bright people who have experienced some amazing miracles in their lives.
The reason I bring this up is that I’ve decided that much of the success that I’ve had in my life comes from being open – open to ideas, opinions, dreams, and chance; open to other cultures and life itself. You were thinking that I’d lost it, but truthfully, I’m good. My opening words were to get your attention.
As a former CEO, my door was always open to people all of the time. In fact, I’d agree to meetings that some would have considered off the wall. Many times I met with people who would never have gotten an audience with a president of any kind. Of course, that meant longer days for me; longer hours to get my regular work done, but it was worth it because these meetings produced unique, creative, beautiful ideas. Ones that not only resonated with me, but also with the community, the region, the country and even the international community.
A sad reality of the current environment is our lack of open conversation about conventional ideas and our lack of engagement regarding them. The earth’s resources are finite. Food with hydrogenated fats is not good. Can you eat too much red meat? Washing your hands is important. Don’t believe it? Can we at least talk about it?
It wasn’t that long ago that such examples would have been discussed fervently, but now we know better. It’s the difference between holding a belief so strongly that there is no room for discussion or change and realizing that much of what we embrace that seems so real to us is simply a matter of having reached consensus as a society. We then hang on for dear life as we fight and kill each other just to prove a point. (My ideology is superior to yours.) Instead of being open-minded to the fact that everything is not static, we hold onto the past as hard as we can for as long as we can. We avoid change at any cost.
I must admit that there are many things I would like to have kept the same over my lifetime. For example, I’d prefer that schoolteachers still be able to hug kids without concern. I’d prefer that people communicate more by direct eye contact than by texting. But those days appear to be gone. It’s like getting onto an airplane without being X-rayed or frisked; ain’t happenin’.
Truthfully, I believe that nothing in the human condition has to be permanent. We have enough resources to provide for housing, clothing, food, and water for every human being. What we don’t have is enough people who care enough to make these changes or to raise their voices collectively toward those selfish individuals who won’t. We’re approaching another holiday, and 50 million out of 320-plus million people in this country are living in hunger, up about 30 million since 1980.) Really? Why is this acceptable to anyone? What it is that makes this OK no matter what your political conviction? Then look outside. We are one of the wealthiest countries in the world, why are things the way they are?
Pay attention ... and instead of taking, consider giving.
Nick Jacobs of Windber is a Senior partner with Senior Management resources and author of the blog, healinghospitals.com.
