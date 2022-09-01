It’s not news to anyone that people are facing dire effects of inflation. Hard-working families are being hit from all sides by ever-rising costs at the grocery store and gas station, as well as on their utility bills. Spending power has never been weaker, and people are being forced to make very difficult decisions about how they spend what they have.
Federally, the solution is just to give away more “free” money. We just heard about another plan of President Joe Biden’s to magically forgive up to $20,000 in student loans per borrower. The problem, of course, is that we all know there’s no such thing as free money.
Instead, it is simply a redistribution of assets from people who are also struggling to make it or have already worked hard to rightfully fulfill their financial obligation and pay off their student loans.
Not to mention, it doesn’t take an economics degree to see that all the free money only makes inflation even worse anyway.
While some people – particularly those who will benefit – may appreciate the cash, we should all be questioning whether it’s in our best interest to train ourselves to be reliant on the government to pay our bills. Sacrificing our independence in exchange for help with a bill serves only to train us to be reliant on the government and limit ourselves to what it is willing to dole out to us.
I, like my Republican colleagues in the Senate, believe that people should not be restricted in the success they can realize. That’s why we remain focused on how we can create an environment in Pennsylvania that gives everyone the opportunity to achieve based on their level of talent and motivation.
Rather than chaining people to the government after eroding their self-reliance and merely providing band-aid quick fixes to the problems that naturally occur, we want to provide a real and lasting solution: a healthy business climate.
That starts with reforming Pennsylvania’s tax structure, the corporate net income tax (CNIT) rate. Until my colleagues and I passed landmark legislation earlier this summer, this high rate had not changed since 1995.
The rate will drop from 9.99% to 8.99% in 2023 and then continue to fall until it hits 4.99% in 2031. Once the phased reduction is fully in place, Pennsylvania will go from imposing one of the nation’s highest CNIT rates to the eighth lowest in the country.
Because of the CNIT reduction, the commonwealth will be much more competitive among neighboring states and businesses will be far more likely to open in or move to Pennsylvania.
Of course, this doesn’t just help businesses. It will directly benefit Pennsylvanians as businesses will bring with them family-sustaining jobs and a legitimate infusion of cash into the economy, unlike the federal government’s plan to simply throw out more free money.
These changes will make Pennsylvania more competitive with surrounding states, send a strong message to employers that our commonwealth is open for business and ultimately give everyone the best chance at the success they choose for themselves.
State Sen. Pat Stefano represents the 32nd Senatorial District, covering all of Fayette and Somerset counties and parts of Westmoreland County.
