For anyone interested in experiencing anger, disgust, heartbreak, and “a portrait of naked greed and indifference to human suffering,” that built one of the world’s greatest fortunes, Patrick Radden Keefe, a staff writer for the New Yorker, delivers that in spades in his book, “Empire of Pain, The Secret History of the Sackler Dynasty.” Keefe takes us through the history of this incredibly successful family and their rise to dominance in the pharmaceutical industry. This book is about Purdue Pharma and the painkiller, OxyContin, “one of the biggest blockbusters in pharmaceutical history,” which generated some $35 billion in revenue.
In this very thorough expose, we are taken through the history of family that immigrated to the United States and built a dynasty.
Through their philanthropy, they also built a legacy. With a fortune estimated at $14 billion, the Sacklers became one of the wealthiest families in America. They were known for their contributions over the years to New York University, Rockefeller University, the Guggenheim, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Harvard, Tufts, Oxford, the Louvre, the Sackler School of Medicine in Tel Aviv, and even the Sackler Museum of Art and Archaeology in Beijing.
The three sons of the original family all became physicians and promoted their first blockbuster drug, Valium, which in 1978 accounted for 2.3 billion pills sold in the U.S. Once OxyContin came along, however, the millions made from Valium seemed like budget-dust when compared to the billions generated from this powerful painkiller.
Through aggressive sales and marketing techniques, OxyContin use skyrocketed as it was quickly adopted and prescribed in an almost Tic Tac-type fashion through sales and distribution programs that lead to rampant addiction, abuse, and destruction. When scripts of Oxy were no longer available, users sought less expensive street drugs like heroin and fentanyl.
According to the CDC, in the years following the grandiloquent promotion of Oxy, at least 450,000 American died of these opioid-type overdoses, the leading cause of accidental death in the United States. Just as we have seen more than once this year from the daily COVID death counts, more people have died in America from opioid overdoses than in every war since WWII.
The degree of human tragedy and suffering that was unleashed by the promotion of OxyContin has impacted almost every one of us at some level through the loss of family, friends, neighbors, and acquaintances. This was not an epidemic we faced that was caused by nature. It was, according to Keefe, an epidemic that resulted from the greed and insensitivity of the Sacklers, a family that, through their privately owned company, Purdue Pharma, pleaded guilty to conspiracies to defraud the United States and violate the anti-kickback statute.
Their marketing effort paralleled the tobacco industry’s, but their settlement of $3.544 billion and a $2 billion forfeiture were nowhere near the tobacco settlement in 1998 of over $200 billion. The Sackler family did agree to pay $255 million, but neither of these settlements preclude Purdue or the Sacklers from further suits from states, debtors or other civil matters.
As the attorney general of Massachusetts said, “A single family made the choices that caused much of the opioid epidemic.” Even though the family maintained their innocence by referring to these suits as “litigation blame game,” the chips are falling firmly on the side of the litigators from the various class-action suits.
It’s been a while since I’ve stated this, but the only two countries in the world that permit the promotion of pharmaceutical drugs on television are New Zealand and the United States, and, having been a health care executive for over 20 years, the one thing that had been blatantly obvious to me was the power of persuasion the pharmaceutical reps had over the physicians who came to depend on them for the facts about the drugs they were promoting.
These systemic flaws cost us hundreds of thousands of lives. Tobacco killed my father, and OxyContin killed or destroyed many of our families and friends.
Nick Jacobs of Windber is a senior partner with Senior Management Resources and author of the blog healinghospitals.com/.
