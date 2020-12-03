I have been studying and participating in the political arena for 30 years now. 2020 will go down as a horrific election cycle!
If we don’t study our past history we are destined to repeat it. Twenty-five years ago, Fayette County Commissioner Sean M. Cavanagh contributed (in my professional opinion) his greatest contribution to our county. Sean conducted an investigation of Fayette County voter fraud. This investigation exposed absentee/mail in voter fraud – yes, people voter fraud exists and is perpetrated against you, the citizen.
Democrats and the far left liberals would have you believe that there is no fraud in our elections. It was a former Democratic congressman, Austin J. Murphy, who was exposed in this fraud, among others. He was given ARD, by a fellow Democrat district attorney. The very same congressman who was forced to retire for political scandals.
I implore you to study your recent history. If our elections are corrupted, then the entire American system of government is corrupt. The political class will protest this.
Current Fayette County Commissioner David Lohr should remember the 1995 election very well. The absentee ballot fraud cost him that seat in 1995. The political class covered up this mess.
This newspaper needs to give more space to conservative voices; the liberal commentaries you push in this paper are a true disservice to your readers. Fayette County is poised to complete its political revolution. By that, I mean our voter registration will have more Republicans than Democrats in the next cycle hopefully. As a political scientist, I force myself to read the liberal left commentary in this paper.
Now for the solution: The United States needs to pass immediately a voter/election protection act on the federal level. Why, many of our states have failed us miserably. Pennsylvania has violated the weak laws we have on the books. The election code plainly reads all ballots must be in the county election office by 8 p.m. on Election Day, not three to five days later! We must count all legal votes, not votes that are dumped by trucks in Democrat cities. We need voter ID laws. You must have two forms of identification to cash a check, yet you can vote for the most powerful leader of the free world with no verification?
We need strict common sense legislation on the national level. We here in Fayette County voted on the Dominion voting machines, a foreign-based company that Texas refused to use because of how easily corrupted its system is. Watch the plethora of YouTube videos explaining the ease of corruption with the Dominion voting system.
Please be responsible citizens, question your political class, demand election reform with national standards. The 2020 election should be an embarrassment to all of us. I support and defend President Trump taking this election to our Supreme Court and make it enforce the weak laws on the books. Only legal votes can be counted! Not every vote is legal, for many reasons.
Our system is broken, and it needs to be addressed. Our very representative democracy and republic is in jeopardy. It is time for the silent majority to take action to correct our election system.
Michael J. Cavanagh is a political scientist and businessman, studying and participating in the election process for 30-plus years. He can be reached at mjcavanagh@gmail.com.
