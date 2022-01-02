When I watched the movie, “Mr. Holland’s Opus,” for the first time, I cried like a baby at the end. You see, the first decade of my professional career was my own version of Mr. Holland’s Opus. (If you haven’t seen it, it’s a good movie to watch this holiday break.)
In the little town where my dad was probably the only guy who went to work every day wearing a necktie, professional career choices seemed limited. Teacher, priest, railroader, or salesman were on my limited options list, and the first category, teacher, seemed like the best fit for me. If we went to college and left with a degree, Dad didn’t care what career we selected.
When my older brother went to college and became a teacher, that was the clincher. I’d become a teacher, too, but his forte was language and mine was music, so I decided to become a band director. Being a band director was the most macho career choice in the music teaching profession at that time, and that would be my path.
During the next 10 years, I quickly realized there were plenty of things our professors hadn’t taught us – some of which might have affected my career decision. For example, we were never taught about coping with a loaded political climate, or how school boards operate, or what the grandiose ambitions were of some majorette mothers, or how many times you could stand to hear “Heart and Soul” played on an out-of-tune piano.
They never explained the economics of living on what was, at that time, a nearly non-living wage of $6,900. They also didn’t get into the fact that, after teaching all day, you’d have to teach private lessons at night and play in bands on the weekends in very mediocre, Mickey Mouse-style bands just to make ends meet for a cheeseburger, fries, and $20.
Nevertheless, nearly 50 years later, I can unequivocally say that my memories from teaching are still some of the proudest and best recollections of my life, and my students are still connecting with me from all over – a Mr. Jacobs’ Opus experience, so to speak.
Over the decades I came to realize that I had been experiencing and then embracing a modified formula for success in both teaching and business.
You can start with very little, add a significant, exciting vision for the future of the organization, put together and then endlessly reinforce a fundamental commitment to excellence, and buttress this philosophy by demonstrating your commitment through your personal attitudes, actions and endorsements, “walking the talk.”
After the fundamentals and unique new vision ideas are firmly in place, it’s then time to begin reaching out to media in other geographies for endorsement of what is happening in your organization. That external confirmation brings a lot of credibility because it’s coming “direct from outta town.”
The other secret is to treat your students or employees as not only your most important but also your most valuable asset, because they are. Your co-workers are the primary secret to success in any organization, and their word-of-mouth endorsement is the most important recommendation an institution can receive in any local community.
Enough of my former students and employees had a positive experience with me as a teacher, they came to work with me at my various hospital jobs. In fact, so many of them came to work that it felt like the ending of “Mr. Holland’s Opus.” And they certainly helped to make medical and scientific music with me. There was the drummer who was one of the best maintenance supervisors I’d ever known. There were stars in finance, computer technology, surgery, obstetrics, radiology, and nursing everywhere.
So, there you have it. Start with the vision, embrace your staff, reach out for recognition for the organization by others, and always strive for perfection. That’s the winning formula and my holiday gift to you.
