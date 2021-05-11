You may have noticed the Fayette County Recycling Program has been the subject of many headlines lately.
From our recycling drop-off program expanding, to the grand opening of our new Recycling Convenience Center and hosting our spring Hard-to-Recycle Event there, Fayette County has reestablished itself as a recycling leader in Pennsylvania.
In fact, we are now serving as an example of how to run a recycling program, as Bloomsburg University recently chose to feature us in its Rural Recycling Study. Once completed, the study will help other counties and communities establish their own recycling practices.
Fayette County Recycling Coordinator Sheila Shea has done a good job of revamping and growing the recycling program in recent years. I commend her for taking the program I founded in 1989 to new heights.
My first role working for Fayette County was as the recycling coordinator and solid waste manager – a position I held until being elected county commissioner in 1995. The program was created in accordance with the Pennsylvania Municipal Waste Planning, Recycling and Waste Reduction Act.
Also known as Act 101, it required all counties to write a solid waste management plan that identified disposal sites and projected landfill capacities over 10 years. Once we finished the plan and established a program, we needed somewhere to process our recyclables.
I worked with Goodwill of Fayette County to build what was then known as the Goodwill Recycling Center on Romeo Lane in Uniontown. At that time, there was no such facility anywhere near Fayette County, so we set the bar high even in those days.
Working alongside Warren Hughes and the late Paul Nixon of Goodwill, we hired workers with special needs; wrote grants to purchase all necessary equipment and built the original 10,000-square-foot recycling facility. An additional 5,000 square feet expanded the space several years later.
That facility lasted 30 years until Goodwill closed its recycling center in 2020. We were fortunate to be able to purchase the property using a grant from the state Department of Environmental Protection late last year and turn it into the Fayette County Recycling Convenience Center we have today.
In 1990, we also started hosting biannual hard-to-recycle events at the Fayette County Fairgrounds, in order to collect and process materials that the Goodwill facility could not handle. Since those events began, we’ve saved more than 1 million tons of recyclables from ending up in landfills or discarded along roadways.
Additionally, we created PA Cleanways, a group of volunteers dedicated to helping us keep Fayette County clean and beautiful. In 1991, the Fayette County Recycling Program won the Governor’s Energy Award for Outstanding Contributions to Pennsylvania’s Energy Security.
By 1994, all 42 of our municipalities were recycling, and Fayette County ranked fourth in Pennsylvania in recycling tonnages collected. In 1995, I received the Recycling Recognition Award for Individual Leadership in Promoting Recycling from the Pennsylvania Resources Council.
After laying the groundwork, the accolades kept coming. However, moving recyclables became a hard market in the early 2000s, and our program’s progress fluctuated accordingly through the decade.
I left my post as commissioner in 2011, and the recycling coordinator position sat vacant until my return in 2016. Reinvigorating the recycling program was one of my top priorities, so we brought Sheila on board the following year.
Our current board of commissioners continues to be very supportive of Sheila’s efforts to make recycling convenient for all Fayette County citizens. One way we’ve achieved that is by contracting with Carry All Products (CAP) Recycling of South Connellsville.
When you have a state-of-the-art processing facility in your backyard, you jump at the chance to work with them. Processing is no longer a problem, as all our recyclables collected through the new Recycling Convenience Center and drop-off recycling bins can now be hauled to CAP Recycling.
Their facility has the capacity to process all of the county’s recyclables, creating endless potential for our revamped recycling program. Our goal is to once again have all 42 municipalities recycling through curbside or drop-off efforts in the next few years.
Opening the Recycling Convenience Center also established a consistent place for all citizens to drop off their hard-to-recycle items all year long. You no longer have to wait for special events to clear out old televisions, tires, appliances and more.
Recycling is close to my heart. It was my first job working for Fayette County, and it will always be very important to me. I want to encourage all our citizens to help us protect the environment and save landfill space. We only have so much landfill space, and we want to continue utilizing it to the best of our abilities.
The Fayette County Recycling Program has served our communities well for over 30 years, and there’s no reason it can’t continue for generations to come. This is a team effort, and your commissioners are committed to working hard toward future recycling success.
Please, do your part to help us keep Fayette County green.
Vincent A. Vicites is a Fayette County commissioner.
