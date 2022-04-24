By any measure, Philander Knox was a raging success. A highly regarded corporate law career in Pittsburgh led to his appointment as U.S. attorney general in 1901. He held the job under both William McKinley and Theodore Roosevelt.
In 1909, Knox joined the administration of William Howard Taft as secretary of state.
Between these cabinet posts, he represented Pennsylvania in the U.S. Senate. Knox returned to the Senate in 1916, where he served until his death in 1921.
And oh, in 1908, he was widely viewed as a possible successor to T.R. in the White House.
Philander Knox was a native of Fayette County. He was born in Brownsville on May 6, 1853. The Knox house is still there, on Front Street, not far from Nemacolin Castle.
Knox, for all his accomplishments, is a man without honor in his native county. He deserves recognition, though certainly not on the scale of another presidential Cabinet member, Uniontown native George C. Marshall.
Marshall was a singular public servant – Army chief of staff during World War II, secretary of state and author of the Marshall Plan for European recovery after the war, and secretary of defense.
No less a figure than Winston Churchill credited Marshall as the “organizer of victory” against Nazi Germany. Harry Truman referred to Marshall as “the great one of the age.”
In 1953, Marshall was honored with the Noble Peace Prize.
Marshall Plaza at Five Corners in Uniontown tries to tell this and more about Marshall. (Reader alert: I served on the nonprofit committee that created Marshall Plaza; for a time, I was board president.)
Though both served as the nation’s diplomat-in-chief, George Marshall and Philander Knox are not at all similar. Knox, to put it mildly, lacks Marshall’s historical heft.
They are far from equal in the eyes of history.
As a consequence, to place a Knox plaque at Marshall Plaza would be wildly inappropriate. It would simply be wrong, not least because Marshall Plaza is Marshall Plaza, not Marshall Plaza with a Knox add-on.
The same thought should guide any proposal to pay tribute to the service of Uniontown’s Mark Esper as secretary of defense in the Trump administration.
Rather than take away space that rightly belongs to Marshall (the plaza is adjacent to the site of Marshall’s boyhood home), Esper, a graduate of Laurel Highlands High School and West Point, should, if it comes to that, have a spot all his own. It’s Marshall Plaza, after all, not Marshall Plaza plus a Mark Esper tribute.
It’s disappointing to think that Esper, who, according to people who knew him at Laurel Highlands, is a good guy, might actually consent to be honored at Marshall Plaza.
Surely he must recognize Marshall’s towering achievements. It’s been reported that Esper kept a bust or portrait of Marshall in his Pentagon office.
I understand the satisfaction that any public official, past or present, would derive from being linked with Marshall. But there is the matter of perspective: Marshall spent 12 grueling years in the thick of national and international affairs. His service was crowned with victory in World War II and the creation of security measures that kept the peace in Europe for better than seven decades, from 1945 until Ukraine.
Esper was in office 18 months. To his great credit, he was fired by Trump. His “termination,” announced in a presidential Tweet, came barely a week after the 2020 election.
There must be a spot in town that would lend itself to an Esper tablet (even as the normally slow-moving historical grinder renders a more or less final judgment on Esper’s service). Perhaps on the lawn at the courthouse. Perhaps in front of City Hall. Perhaps space could be carved out along Main Street.
The main drag in Morgantown – High Street – bears witness to what can be done to honor a native son, with its Don Knotts sidewalk tribute.
At the same time that we’re thinking of Esper, let’s not forget Philander Knox and others as well. It might be neat if Uniontown were to find ways to bring attention to city and county natives whose lives were marked by national and international renown.
Ernie Davis, the first Black Heisman Trophy winner, and John Dickson Carr, the dean of that special genre of murder mysteries – the locked door homicide – come to mind.
There may be others, but Knox, Davis, Carr, and Esper are certainly good enough for starters.
Just let’s not clutter up Marshall Plaza with all sorts of extraneous tributes. After all, Marshall is Uniontown’s “great one of the ages,” too.
Richard Robbins lives in Uniontown. He can be reached at dick.l.robbins@gmail.com.
