As the new CEO of a small hospital near Johnstown in 1998, I was invited to have dinner at a physician’s home. They seated me beside Rep. John Murtha, and during the meal, he said, “Check to see if you can find someone to work with your hospital from Bethesda or Walter Reed Hospitals and maybe I can help.”
Although I knew he was a U.S. representative, I had no idea he oversaw the Appropriations Subcommittee that funded the Department of Defense. Consequently, my board chair and I visited the Bethesda Naval Hospital where the liaison officer we met explained the Navy was not interested in working with us.
A few months later, I decided to go on my own to Walter Reed. It’s important to interject that I am not a veteran and had never been there before. Consequently, I had no knowledge about protocols, chain-of-command, or who to contact.
I cautiously walked into the ground floor of the hospital where the realities of military medicine hit me. The place was packed. The first white coat I saw in front of me had the letters M.D. embroidered at the end of the name, Col. David G. McLeod, M.D.
Considering the number of doctors who worked in that building and how many would not have engaged with me, during the next few moments, my conversation with Col. McLeod positively changed not only my life but possibly the lives of thousands and maybe someday millions of people forever.
I said, “Hello, doctor, my name is Nick Jacobs, and I am the president of a small, rural hospital in South Central Pennsylvania. Our congressman had recommended that I come to Walter Reed to see if there was anyone here who might be interested in working with our hospital.”
Dr. McLeod replied, “What’s your congressman’s name?” I said, “Jack Murtha.” He looked pensively at me and said, “Follow me.” Little did I know that simply saying Mr. Murtha’s name would get that type of reaction from the first physician I ran into at Walter Reed.
Of course, I also did not know this amazing Vietnam War veteran, attorney, researcher, and physician had founded the Center for Prostate Disease Research (CPDR) at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences. And there was also no way for me to have known that he understood exactly what Congressman Murtha and I would need to do to create an amazing medical research dream.
But most importantly, I did not realize he would go on to mentor another young physician, Dr. Craig Shriver, and assist him in forming the Clinical Breast Care Project, a congressional initiative which would accumulate over 100,000 breast tissue samples at the newly formed Windber Research Institute, tissues which were used in part by the National Cancer Institute to map the Human Breast Cancer Genome.
It was about a year later when I first met Dr. Craig Shriver. He came to formally ask me what I wanted to do with the grant that our hospital was about to receive for the study of breast cancer.
Having been a candidate for the CEO position at a research hospital seven years earlier where I had seen my very first genetic analysis laboratory, I looked at him and said, “I want our researchers to partner with you at Walter Reed to become the genetic breast cancer research center for the Department of Defense.”
He looked very thoughtfully at me and said, “As long as we’re researching genetics, there’s a new science called proteomics that we should study, too.” I replied, “Yes, we should. I don’t really know what either of them do, so you be the doctor/scientist, and I’ll be the administrator.”
Twenty-one years later, this center near Johnstown is home for hundreds of thousands of donated tissues that are analyzed gnomically and used to find potential cures for disease.
Nick Jacobs of Pittsburgh is a Fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives and author of the book “Taking the Hell Out of Healthcare.”
