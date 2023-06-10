WASHINGTON — San Franciscans step gingerly around the detritus of homelessness (feces, discarded drug paraphernalia), past volatile mentally ill derelicts and shuttered stores that are casualties of crime, especially all-but-legalized shoplifting. Residents of their picturesque but dystopian city know, however, that government is worrying about one problem: slavery. Which the state of California never had.

