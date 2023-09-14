Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been giving interviews of late, serious interviews. The New York representative is clearly maturing. The celebrity-obsessed lefty has turned into a working member of Congress. That’s good for all who want the Democratic fringes to stop attacking their moderates and join them – and moderate Republicans – in preventing a fascistic Trumpian future.

