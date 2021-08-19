Surprisingly, that “Field of Dreams” baseball game they played the other week drew the largest television audience for a regular-season game since 2005.
America needed a fresh entertainment escape-hatch – and that evening it got it - thanks to a healthy cornfield near Dyersville, Iowa. Based on the Oscar-nominated 1989 movie that was part fantasy, nostalgia (and I’ll add) hokum, the real-life game produced its own dramatics. The 7,832 folks in attendance, and the millions watching at home, were treated to a walk-off homerun that landed in the high corn just beyond the right-centerfield fence.
It was a fantastic ending to a game that had been more remarkable because of where it was played, rather than how it had been played.
But this isn’t really just about a ballgame, or the movie it was derived from. It’s really about all of those Fields of Dreams we all may have had in our lives.
Back in the mid-2000s, I first wrote a column about my “Fields of Dreams,” (not so) curiously titled “Fields of Dreams Everywhere.”
I’ve always valued the days I grew up in Uniontown. All we needed was a ball that bounced or that survived the crack of a bat, and we’d find a place to play (until those stupid streetlights came on). On the East End of town, we had a particularly rutty “Field of Dreams” up there on Searight Avenue. It doubled as a baseball and softball field during the summers, and a football field each fall.
Games got underway as soon as we could change out of our school clothes. Stragglers were included as they arrived. Fights were frequent, but never serious. Rules were optional. Playing surfaces were often treacherous. Skinned knees and bruised egos were to be expected. Nobody could avoid those, it seemed. Wins or losses were never carried over to the following day. Nothing tended to halt games in late afternoons, except dinner.
In the evenings, it was those lousy streetlights that served as universal final buzzers to whatever game we happened to be playing.
Meanwhile, at another part of the East End of town, we had another “Field of Dreams,” called East End playground.
In a lengthy 1997 feature article I wrote, I boldly designated it “The Playground of Champions.” That’s because that particular space, adjacent to East End Grade School, had been the breeding ground for All Americans and high school and college champions over the years.
Getting on the courts of East End Playground was a summer-long aspiration. I’m certain that at the other half dozen playgrounds around Uniontown there were similar aspirants.
Fields of Dreams were everywhere.
Games flowed freely from every morning and afternoon until each evening.
Down at Bailey Park, there were a couple of “Fields,” where Midget and Teener Leaguers did battle until they reached championship games each summer.
Hardly any of these places could function without well-meaning adults who ensured our safety and security. Even on Searight Avenue, there were adults within earshot of our endless hours of play.
The City of Uniontown had a small army of directors who fanned out to the numerous playgrounds. They diligently distributed games and activities every day. I look back and I marvel at their patience. Nancy Jenkins was our playground director at East End. I wonder how many times she must’ve gone home and threatened to leave town after dealing with us rowdy East End kids.
To her credit, I never saw her show the least bit of impatience with anybody.
Do you know why?
SHE WAS A SAINT!
There was the head of the city’s recreation department, “Bus” Albright, who pulled it all together. He’d been a star basketball player at Uniontown High School in the mid-1920s. He’d been around kids and athletics ever since, being the gym teacher at Lafayette Junior High School.
I’m writing this because we weren’t high-priced ballplayers, or we didn’t have Hollywood scripts. In Uniontown in the 1950s and 60s, we all inhabited Fields of Dreams!
Edward A. Owens is a multi-Emmy Award winner, former reporter, and anchor for Entertainment Tonight, and 40-year TV news and newspaper veteran. E-mail him at freedoms@bellatlantic.net.
