Joe Biden’s supporters – and perhaps Biden himself – can’t understand why the presidential poll numbers on the economy aren’t better. Why is he getting so little credit for so much good news on inflation, wages, jobs and the recovery of American manufacturing? Donald Trump’s idea of a strong economy centered on the stock market, about which he tweeted obsessively. Biden’s focus is on Americans who aren’t already rich. And, by the way, stocks are also doing real well.

