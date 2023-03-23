In fourth grade, I began preparing for what I thought might be my life’s work. Three uncles and my mother’s father had all been musicians. My journey started with a pair of drumsticks given to me by my Aunt Mildred. Within a very short time, I had graduated from lessons at school to private lessons. By seventh grade, I was marching in the drum section of the high school band, and in eighth grade, I switched from drums to the trumpet, and things really took off for me.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.