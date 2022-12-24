Normally, new cultural phenomena are the invention of the young. Popular music, fashion, successful restaurants and celebrity are all determined by what those under 30 say they are. Baby boomers, once the darlings of advertisers, have now been relegated to the AARP Magazine. Moreover, if you are not actively engaged in the metaverse, crypto currency, TikTok, fantasy sports, online sports betting or edible cannabis, you are a dinosaur not participating in the newest cultural trends.
Those of us born in the decade following WWII have not gone down without a fight. We are not ready to be relegated to the senior citizen centers. We boomers have discovered a new cultural phenomena of our own, as big as Woodstock, bell bottoms, disco and leisure suits. Our generation may have made a fine mess of the world, but we will not pass into history without leaving one final imprint on society. It is called pickleball, and it is sweeping the country by storm.
Three fathers, on an island outside of Seattle, Wash., invented pickleball in 1965. They wanted to amuse their bored children over the summer months. The dads used wooden paddles, a wiffle ball and lowered the family badminton net. Within a week, they had developed a set of rules, and pickleball was born. The concept caught on, and private courts began appearing in Washington state, where the little known sport remained a curiosity for decades.
Aging baby boomers like to brag that age 60 is the new 30. However, arthritis, heart attacks and knee/hip replacements taught us otherwise. We found it more challenging, if not impossible, to compete in the group sports we loved in our youth. Through word of mouth, pickleball exploded in popularity across the country as 69.6 million boomers ages 58 to 76 became acquainted with the sport. In 2022, it was adopted as the state sport of Washington. Also in 2022, the Sports and Fitness Industry Association named pickleball the fastest- growing sport in the United States.
What explains this rapid growth? A pickleball court is 44 feet long and 20 feet wide. It can be played indoors, utilizing basketball courts or outdoors where two pickleball courts fit nicely within the parameters of an existing tennis court. It is mostly played with four competitors (doubles) keeping exertion moderate and chance of injury low. Pickleball is ideally suited for individuals with widely varied skill sets and fitness levels. Lastly, the buy-in for equipment is not expensive, and the sport provides an enjoyable social experience for all those who participate.
To keep the game fun for everyone, the rules require an underhand serve. To prevent “spiking the ball,” there is a “non-volley zone,” an area that can not be entered unless the ball bounces inside the zone. These regulations keep young and powerful people from dominating the game.
There are now an estimated 35,000 courts in the U.S., more than double the number from five years ago. Professional sports figures, including Lebron James and Tom Brady, are endorsing equipment manufacturers and licensed leagues around the country.
The pickleball phenomena has captured the attention of Southwestern Pennsylvania. This summer, a Pittsburgh grandmother, Meg Burkardt, arrived at her local North Park pickleball courts looking to round out a foursome. She noticed that the three male players she encouraged to join her were in great shape, but she was the most experienced player on the court and had no trouble winning her matches.
When spectators began asking for photographs, she became annoyed that she was not included. It was only later that she learned her fellow players were Alex Highsmith, T.J. Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick of the Pittsburgh Steelers. The story went viral on Twitter and social media. If a grandmother could hold her own with three professional football players, baby boomers clearly had a sporting activity they could embrace.
Washington County has bought into pickleball in a big way. It seems that every tennis court in the area is another opportunity for two pickleball courts to pop up. A Washington Park Pickleball Club has been formed and is supported by the county and the city of Washington. The club currently has 80 members with others eager to join on a waiting list. Club members have exclusive use of four courts at Washington Park four mornings each week.
In May 2022, the club sponsored its first tournament. Ninety-seven players from across the area participated. The effort will be expanded in 2023 with a grant from the county’s tourism office helping to defray costs. The purchase of high-quality portable nets will provide 16 courts for use in the tournament.
Where does pickleball go from here? I am sure that culturally conscious young people will continue to join the craze with TikTok pickleball videos and new fashion statements based on the sport. Inevitably, confrontations have appeared as pickleball has spread. Die-hard tennis players are not happy with the invasion (literally) onto their turf. The sound of balls striking paddles has become the new annoying “leaf blower.” As a result, many retirement communities now require that softer balls be used.
With professional leagues and television contracts, pickleball is here to stay. The sport’s mantra, “one more game,” will follow baby boomers into their graves with a smile, thankful for a life better lived because of pickleball.
Gary Stout is a Washington attorney.
