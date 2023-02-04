WASHINGTON - It would be easier to be sanguine about the government’s coming dispersal of $52 billion in subsidies for semiconductor manufacturing and research if Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo did not celebrate it so lavishly. Her language suggests that what should be a narrow national security measure might become a broad, perennial temptation for government.

