Uniontown, PA (15401)

Today

Periods of rain. Becoming windy in the afternoon. High 46F. Winds SE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with occasional rain. Thunder possible. Low 37F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%.