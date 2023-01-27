Reports that Justice Department investigators last week seized more than a half-dozen documents, some of them classified, from President Biden’s residence in Wilmington, Del. — including documents from his time as a senator and others from his time as vice president — have shaken Washington, worrying some Democrats about Biden’s viability as a candidate in 2024.

