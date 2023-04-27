Ron DeSantis had it coming, but Donald Trump’s attempts to paint the Florida governor as a scarier right-winger than he is deserve to fail. What DeSantis has done in Florida — virtually ban all access to abortion — Trump has come close to doing to the entire country. Trump is just better at playing all sides.

