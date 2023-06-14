An article in The New Republic by Mike Podhorzer describes this reality: “This country was founded with one nation, which was born with slavery and with a very theocratic, illiberal bent, and another nation that was committed to a more commercial, innovative, secular culture. And because the treaty, which we call the Constitution, was built in many ways for those two nations to retain the integrity of those beliefs, we have not gotten past that reality over the last 250 years.”

