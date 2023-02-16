Joe Biden’s America has embarked on a muscular industrial policy aimed at curbing climate change, building U.S. manufacturing and competing with China. That’s a lot of going on, though the broader public doesn’t seem to be paying it much mind. Unidentified flying objects make for better visuals.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.