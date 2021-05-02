At the risk of repeating myself: Uniontown and South Union Township should be working together to create a recreation complex that, excuse the cliche, could very well be second to none.
The idea was prompted anew by a recent visit to Bailey Park and two articles in the township’s newsletter – Rotary Walkway/Trail and Indoor Sports Complex.
The visit was occasioned by a high school baseball game between Uniontown and Greensburg Central Catholic. The road team upset the locals, 6-3.
Quite by happenstance, I watched the game alongside three GCC fans. One, a father of two players, offered that his team’s home field didn’t offer the amenities available at Bailey Park.
The benches were benches, he said, not, I got the impression, dugouts.
I also formed the impression, from what he said, that their infield wasn’t up to the quality of the infield at Bailey Park.
(I can’t vouch for either observation, having never laid eyes on the Greensburg Catholic field, which, I was told, is close to the high school in Southwest Greensburg.)
The game was a good one, all things considered. There were running errors and some sloppy defense. Otherwise, play was brisk and the two shortstops made two fine catches.
(The Uniontown shortstop actually made a great catch, snagging a line drive to his right by diving for the ball. Let it also be noted that the Uniontown first baseman fielded a bunt which he turned into an out at the plate with a swipe tag of the sliding runner. It was nifty, heads-up play, a baseball play.)
Both sides put bat on ball, and there was no attempt, as far as I could see, to drive up the pitch count; and both the hits and the outs were mostly well-struck, pretty things: looping fly ball outs and several gap shots.
As bonus, both the baseball field and the softball field were in use. The high school girls’ team was practicing.
All of it was good, including, of course, Bailey Park, which looked great.
In reality, however, Bailey Park is a tale of two parks. True, the ball fields are in shape again. But the playground equipment is old and antiquated. As for the rest, the wasted, unused space represents nothing less than appalling neglect.
I know, Uniontown’s tax base isn’t what it used to be. The city is short of cash, and there are other unmet needs.
Meanwhile, South Union is moving along briskly, thank you. According to the newsletter mailed to residents, Menards, a Midwestern retailer, will soon be setting up shop in the township, and thanks to federal CARES Act money coming to the county, a half-dozen or so wireless internet “hotspots” are being installed in the township.
And, to quote the newsletter, “The new (South Union) Indoor Sports Complex is coming closer to reality. ... We look (forward) to multiple generations benefiting from this project and hope that those playing now will see their children and grandchildren play on the same field!”
The building, purchased by the township from Cluss Lumber, on Pennsylvania Avenue, is so close to Bailey Park as to be heart-breaking. Actually, Bailey Park is pretty much just across the street.
Here’s the thing: the two municipalities should combine forces to build the indoor facility and refurbish and expand Bailey Park. The possibilities are great, for both sides of Pennsylvania Avenue.
And it’s not as if Uniontown and South Union aren’t collaborating already, maybe. Again, quoting from the newsletter: “It is the township’s intention to work with the city in a joint effort” to bring together the township and city portions of Sheepskin Trail and the Rotary Walk.
The phrase “work with” necessarily involves many complications. Interests conflict, personalities clash. In short, “working with” is not easy. It requires patience, understanding, and a degree of selflessness that is not always easy to come by.
Understood: there’s not a voter in Uniontown who has ever cast a ballot for township supervisor, and vice versa.
To the unpracticed eye, there’s room at Bailey Park for one or two more ballfields or soccer fields. For tennis and/or pickleball and basketball courts. For an expanded running/walking track. For updated swings and climbing devices.
For that matter, how about volleyball and flag football? And don’t overlook dek hockey and skateboarding. Heck, Wiffle ball and horseshoes.
Ask residents what they want, consult experts. Stay flexible.
The best thing is, these would be open to all. As would the indoor facility, a hop, skip and jump away.
Richard Robbins lives in Uniontown (it’s really South Union with a Uniontown address). He can be reached at dick.l.robbins@gmail.com.
