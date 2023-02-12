GOP rants from the House floor aside, President Biden’s State of the Union speech and the official Republican response by Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders of Arkansas cast a bright light on the stark differences between the two parties, as the nation, ready or not, takes a turn toward what promises to be a raucous 2024 presidential election.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.