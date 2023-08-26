Would they have actually done it – would the Jan. 6 mob have killed Mike Pence? And, in the process of wrenching the vice president away from his Secret Service protection on that terrible day in 2021, how many folks would have died on both sides? Pledged to do their duty, it’s impossible to imagine agents handing over Pence to the mob. Blood would have been shed, and possibly lots of it.

