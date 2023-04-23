If this is Sunday, April 23, 2023, then it must be National Table Top Tennis Day ... and National Lost Dog Awareness Day ... and National Picnic Day ... and National Lovers’ Day ... and National German Beer Day ... and National Cherry Cheesecake Day ... and World Book Night ... and St. George’s Day (for all of our British friends out there).
Above all, if it’s April 23, 2023 – and I’m here to tell you it IS April 23, 2023 – then it must be National Take a Chance Day as well as National Talk Like Shakespeare Day.
God must love “special” days. Otherwise, why do we have so many of them?
Indeed, every day is special. Let’s take a peek, thanks to daysoftheweek.com, to find how each day this week shapes up in its own special way.
Now, we’ve already taken a look at Sunday. Next would be Monday, April 24. (Oh my, it’s my daughter’s birthday. I have to hurry out to buy a card and plan a surprise birthday party. Psssst. Don’t tell her.)
OK, I’m back. So Monday has an abbreviated schedule of special days; still, they are special. Very special. Special in like National Pig in a Blanket Day. National Firefly Day. And National Scream Day, which cues up online this way: “Sometimes you just need the catharsis of a good scream.”
Tuesday, April 25, will be special for many reasons. Tops on my list: National Telephone Day. A little dated? I know. How about National Zucchini Bread Day? National Hug a Plumber Day? Here’s one. National Lingerie Day. It’s a twofer, ladies! Hug a plumber while wearing your latest frilly outfit. Perfect.
National Richter Day, or as it should be known, All Things Earthquake Day, falls on Tuesday. So does World Burlesque Day. And National Pretzel Day. We mustn’t forget National Administrative Professionals Day. Or Hug an Australian Day. (If you see Greg Norman, do not hug him. Tell him instead that you’ll play golf in his bloody league for a hefty cash consideration.)
Thursday, April 27, is looking real special. It will be National Teach Your Children to Save Day as well as National Love Your Thighs Day. (You read that right.)
Not special enough? Consider then National Tell A Story Day. Not your thing? Well, let’s see. Checking, checking ... it’s National Prime Rib Day, National Morse Code Day, National Marine Mammal Rescue Day (inspired by the notable marine biologist George Costanza) and World Tabir Day. (Wouldn’t know a tabir if you saw one? Welcome to the club.)
Friday, the 28th, in addition to being Arbor Day, will be National Biological Clock Day, National Cubicle Day, National Blueberry Pie Day, National Shrimp Scampi Day, National Clean Comedy Day (hide the vintage Richard Pryor albums and for heaven’s sake don’t tune in the new Chris Rock special on Netflix), and National Hairball Awareness Day, which seems pretty silly, since most cat possessors don’t need to be cued in to the regurgitation proclivities of felines. (An idea: How about a Try To Write George Will Day?)
April 29 is next Saturday, which means it’s National Go Birding Day, National Independent Bookstore Day, National Save The Frogs Day, World Veterinary Day, World Wish Day, International Dance Day, and National Sense of Smell Day. Here’s another: National We Jump The World Day, which, according to its promoters, may “look like a lot of unnecessary running and jumping, but behind it is a philosophy.”
One more. National Zipper Day falls on Saturday. Consider the zipper, that miracle of modern convenience! Has any other device made your life simpler and easier? I think not.
Back to two of today’s specials: National Take A Chance Day and National Talk Like Shakespeare Day.
I don’t know the origins of National Take A Chance Day. But wow, what a great idea. Calculated risk-taking is an altogether good thing. What if the Founders had never taken a risk on a new nation? What if Edison hadn’t taken a risk on his lightbulb idea? Or Ford on his car? Or the Hepburns, Katharine and Audrey, on acting? Or Elon Musk on Twitter? (Forget that one.)
Yes, “life can be scary, risky and dangerous. But if there is no possibility to fail, there is little possibility of succeeding as well.”
As for a talking like Shakespeare? Say, how about a whole bunch of “talking like” days? For instance, how about a Talk Like Joe Biden/Donald Trump day or days? Or Talk Like A Sailor Day? Or Talk Like Mike Tomlin Day? There could be a Talk Like A Doctor Day. Or Talk Like A Waitress Day. (“Are we ready to order, honey?”)
The possibilities are endless. Talk Like Bill DeWeese Day? Hmmm, maybe only in Greene County.
Richard Robbins lives in Uniontown. He can be reached at dick.l.robbins@gmail.com.
