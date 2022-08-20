A recent article in the Herald-Standard stated the rarity of school shootings. No matter how rare, they do continue to exist and need to be addressed by all school districts.
I’ve been training staff and students in school districts for 15 years but still struggle to get everyone on board with the need to train everyone in every building with response options as part of the overall safety and security program of all districts. There aren’t any state standards or guidelines on how to prevent or respond to a critical incident, yet districts are required to have regular fire drills in spite of no one having been killed in a school fire in more than 60 years. Every school district is left on its own. Most rely primarily on armed police, cameras, and metal detectors, to name just a few. The response is not usually an integral part of their safety and security program.
Students and staff need options to survive any critical incident situation. You need to be prepared, not scared. The goal should be to create an options-based, age and ability appropriate response training to everyone within a school district. The training needs to be proactive and not just preventive. The intent of this training is to make your present security stronger, not replace it, by filling in that window of time between when an event begins and when police arrive, which is usually about 5 to 6 minutes, maybe longer in very rural and sparsely populated areas.
This training can be used in any dangerous or life-threatening situation students may encounter for the rest of their lives. The most recent shooting in Uvalde, Texas, had a greater impact than Columbine, Sandy Hook, Virginia Tech, and Parkland, causing districts to take another look at their safety and security programs. Also, the common firearm now used has changed from handguns to assault rifles.
The proactive response idea to critical incidents started to spread after Flight 93 passengers overtook terrorists in Somerset County on Sept. 11, 2001. The first proactive response to a school shooter was first executed by a student in Thurston, Ore., Jake Ryker, in 1998. He used instinctive responses to be proactive. From this and the brave people on Flight 93 was the beginning of the ALICE training. ALICE is an acronym for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, and Evacuate. This is similar to other models such as Run, Hide, Fight and Fight, Flight, Freeze. ALICE gives students and staff options when confronted with a potential lethal encounter. Every student in grades K-12 can do something to reduce the number of deaths and injuries. School shootings were foiled 80% of the time when someone alerted parents, police or school officials of a potential threat. They were only foiled 5% of the time when plots weren’t known or not reported. There isn’t any order of the response in ALICE. Every situation is different; therefore, so is the best response. An incident can occur anywhere within a school, including the classroom, hallway, cafeteria, gymnasium, and also on the bus. Bus drivers also need response training.
For primary grades the response would be as simple as throwing objects at the threat, making noises and running out of the room. I use a short video for the primary grades that doesn’t involve an actual shooter, called “I’m Not Scared, I’m Prepared.” This video can be viewed on YouTube. The teacher could use weapons such as scissors, fire extinguisher or tools stored in the room, and a few other effective responses that I won’t mention here. With the older students the Counter would include throwing objects, making noise, and swarming the attacker. If anyone has ever tried shooting accurately with objects bouncing off of you, you know that it is impossible to do. Swarming with simple training is very effective.
Remember, these shooters are not trained Navy Seals or other military and law enforcement personnel. I use the expression, That’s why the response needs to be simple and easily executed. Anything Beats Nothing, ABN.
To survive any life-threatening situation you must have intent, as much if not more than the attacker. We can no longer live in the world of denial. Violence can happen anywhere at any time, in a bar or restaurant, movie theater, church, homes, just to name a few. The overall response is similar in all locations. The objects to distract will be the only difference. Safety training in schools cannot be one and done. It must be integrated into the school’s culture and tailored to the staff and students.
Heroes are made because they prepare for an incident. People never rise to the occasion; they fall back on their training.
Bob Renzi lives in Connellsville.
